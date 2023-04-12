Fortnite leak hints at a Latino live event in Chapter 4

A new Fortnite leak suggests that a live event could be coming for Chapter 4 Season 2. "Habanero" is a codename that may suggest Latino or other elements being involved. Squeegee, PastelDeNata, and Queijada also suggest that Latin elements will be at play. The leak comes from iFireMonkey and GMatrixGames. Both reliable leakers have brought forth information about the apparent live event. There's nothing else besides the codename tags and those are often used as misdirects.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames



There is also "Squeegee", "PastelDeNata", and "Queijada" that can be enabled through a hotfix. iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey There is an upcoming event codenamed Habanero There is an upcoming event codenamed Habanero https://t.co/bOx94pcS5g Along with enabling "Habanero" which has UI elements.There is also "Squeegee", "PastelDeNata", and "Queijada" that can be enabled through a hotfix. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… Along with enabling "Habanero" which has UI elements.There is also "Squeegee", "PastelDeNata", and "Queijada" that can be enabled through a hotfix. twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

The event is in the game files, which all but confirms that it's coming. Leaks are not guaranteed, but most of what appears in the files eventually come to the game. This is more true with events than skins, so there's a very good chance this event does happen.

It doesn't have a date, but since it was added to the files after the v24.20 update, it can reasonably be expected to arrive sometime this season. Whether or not it's a season-ending event remains to be seen.

Closer to the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, which is scheduled to end at the beginning of June, more information will be available. Epic will likely announce the event and more leaks will come out.

The word "Habanero" also refers to a spicy pepper, which would be "hot" and has some players speculating that this could be a clever misdirect to a volcano event- something Fortnite has done in the past. It could be used as a method to destroy something on the island for the next season.

The Animeditor @AigerAkabane2 @GMatrixGames wait a minute habanero means hot so volcano event again? @GMatrixGames wait a minute habanero means hot so volcano event again?

For now, that's all speculation as the only thing that's known is that there is an event in the files codenamed Habanero.

How long will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 last?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will end up being a pretty long season. Season 1 ended on March 10 and the following season began on the same day, several hours later.

Chapter 4 Season 1 ended on March 10 (Image via Epic Games)

A June 2 tentative end date means the current season will last about three months. That gives players roughly two months to finish the battle pass and unlock Eren Yeager and others.

