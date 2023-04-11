Where to find Serenade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite's latest weekly update is here. While it focuses mainly on the Attack on Titan crossover and introducing more aspects of the same, it also introduced normal weekly changes. Bug fixes, slight map changes, and more were all added to this week's update, which is now live. Additionally, it brought new challenges and things to do into the picture for Chapter 4 Season 2.

Sometimes, weekly updates bring in new NPCs, which function similarly to a challenge with the character book that needs to be filled.

Finding a new NPC, such as Serenade from this week's update, has a lot of benefits. They provide items and services and it rewards XP just for finding them.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Where to find Serenade NPC

Step 1: Open Fortnite

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

The first step is to load up the application on whichever platform you prefer to play on. Since the latest update was just released a few hours ago, your app may not be up to date. Once it is installed, open the game. When it loads, sign in to your account and start up a match.

This cannot be done on a Creative map, so be sure to start a Battle Royale or Zero Build match. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will work the same way with regard to finding Serenade.

Step 2: Land at this location

Here is where the NPC Serenade can be found (Image via Fortnite.GG)

When you first get into the lobby, ping this location. When you get onto the bus, be sure to fly there first. It's near the Citadel, so there may be a lot of traffic. Additionally, a lot of players might be trying to get there to meet her, too.

Once you get close on the map, the familiar chat icon will show up on the minimap to tell you her precise location at that time. Be sure to go directly there without stopping anywhere else.

Step 3: Interact with her

Talk to Serenade the same way you would any other NPC in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

When you find Serenade, go up to her and press the appropriate button to interact. This will put her in the character book and satisfy the requirement. From there, you can move on the wheel to interact with her sales and services.

This NPC sells Exotic weapons, so she is going to be highly sought after.

She also sells a rift service, which can be a valuable method of transportation. She's already one of the best NPCs in the game and has valuable items that everyone would want to purchase.

