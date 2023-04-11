Where to land on a grind rail after jumping from the bus in Fortnite

The latest week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here. It has brought a lot of new things, including the brand-new Attack on Titan crossover. New skins and more have been added to the game as a result. As per the norm, more challenges have been released for this week. One challenge is landing on a grind rail after jumping out of the bus. This will grant players who complete it an excellent reward and allow them to continue leveling up in the battle pass. Fortunately, it's one of the easier challenges to complete this week.

This article will discuss how you can quickly complete this challenge and move ahead in the game.

Fortnite challenges: Land on a grind rail after jumping from the bus

Step 1: Load the game

Open up Chapter 4, Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load up the application on whatever platform you want to play on. Since the April 11 Weekly Update was just released, ensure the app is updated, or you won't be able to do this. Once it's updated, start the game. When the game loads, sign into your account or at least the one you want to do the challenge for.

This is not a Creative challenge, so enter Battle Royale or Zero Build. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will suffice.

Step 2: Land at Mega City

Aim for Mega City from the bus (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Mega City is home to the grind rails in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2. As such, you need to go there. However, you cannot land anywhere you wish to. This specific challenge will only allow you to complete it if you land there off the battle bus. Even landing off of a launchpad or something won't count.

Where the bus route is for your particular match determines how difficult this will be. Most routes pass near Mega City at some point, but if they don't, you must time your jump and glider pull perfectly.

Step 3: Land on a grind rail directly

Land on a grind rail right away (Image via Epic Games)

Make sure you land on a grind rail outright. There are buildings and other things in the way, so ensure you're heading for a rail and not a building, ledge, or anything else. The challenge cannot be completed if you accidentally hit a building and stop gliding.

After doing that, your challenge will be complete and you will earn the rewards. You can hop off the rail and loot, but Mega City is a hotspot. Additionally, many players will probably also be doing this challenge, so be aware it will be a dangerous place to be.

