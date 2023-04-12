Is Mystica from Fortnite a boy or girl? Gender explained

Mystica from Fortnite is one of the latest battle pass skins. Players can unlock and play as the skin as part of the Chapter 4 Season pass. However, it's unclear what gender it is. Many skins have clear distinctions pointing to their gender, but Epic Games has branched out recently to be more inclusive.

In the case of Mystica, there appears to be no factual answer to the question "Is Mystica from Fortnite a boy or girl" at this point. There is ample evidence for either one, as community members have pointed out. Here's what they discovered.

What gender is Mystica from Fortnite? New skin explored

This Reddit post breaks it down. u/deadeva says:

"I am confused. I thought that she's a female, but judging by this pose on the Black Adam throne with a spread legs, Mystica turns out to be a male. Female skins keep legs stretched out and close to each other. This skin definitely has a convex in a breast area. Also, there is a way too high heels for male."

For comparison, the user provided three images. One is of Mystica sitting on the Black Adam throne, another is Bunker Jonesy and the other is a female skin. The way Mystica sits mirrors how Bunker Jonesy, a male skin, sits.

How Mystica sits on the Black Adam throne looks like a male skin (Image via u/deadeva on Reddit)

However, they also pointed out that Mystica appears to be wearing high heels and has a torso similar to the female skins in Fortnite. There are reasons to assume that the skin is either gendered.

Additionally, the in-game description shies away from using binary pronouns:

"Luminary mind and the last survivor of their kind. You've unlocked a new Battle Pass page featuring the Mystica Outfit."

SquidneyBeanz on Reddit responded to the post saying:

"Mystica’s gender is cosmic matter. Real talk? I’m loving the feminine design w/ male animations. Would love to see that done for other skins."

Madu-Gaming chimed in on the Mystica debate:

"In the files it's classified as a male, but the common community belief is that it's female. Honestly I'd say just let people call it whatever they want. It doesn't hurt to be wrong it's just a Fortnite skin. If people wanna think it's female that's fine by me."

Clearly, there's no consensus and it appears that that's fine with Epic Games since they eschewed clearing it up with a pronoun in the description. This is not the first time Fortnite has had a character with an unclear gender as they try to adapt and model the real world.

Joni the Red and other characters have shown that Epic is willing to be inclusive in their skin design. Mystica appears to be the next such example.

