Fortnite community outraged as Mystica's hair goes missing in-game

Mystica is one of the most impressive looking Skins/Outfits in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. She resembles an ethereal being who has been part of the Peace Syndicate for a very long time. Although it took a while for this Concept Skin/Outfit to be added to the game, it's finally here, but it's not exactly perfect by any means.

While it's the norm to have the final Skin/Outfit in-game look very different from the initial concept, Mystica has had some rather unusual and radical changes. According to the community, Epic Games has "stolen" the hair right off her head. Even though this may seem like an exaggeration, it's oddly true.

Mystica is nearly bald in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and fans aren't happy about it

Given how diverse characters are in-game, it's not too uncommon to come across a few who have no hair or are bald. A good example would be Fishstick. Ever since he was introduced to the metaverse, the community has loved him as he is. Despite having no hair on his head, he's as popular as other characters like Agent Jones.

On the other hand, Mystica has been met with sharp criticism and, by the looks of it, a sharper haircut than intended. When compared to the concept version of Skin/Outfit, the one that's currently in the game looks bald from behind. Based on feedback from the community, the developers dropped the ball on the design.

It's unclear what exactly went wrong considering that the rest of the Skin/Outfit looks similar to the concept version. Everything from the boots to her stash and armor look exactly the same. Here's what the fans have to say about this:

Players are not impressed with Mystica's hair (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Setting aside all the jokes, it's clear to see that there is an undertone of resentment within the community with regards to Mystica's hair. On that note, while it can be speculated that Epic Games cut her mystical locks short because they would interfere with gameplay, this would make no sense.

Since Renzo The Destroyer has a similar type of hair design both in-game and in his concept version, the same could have been done for Mystica, so it's truly puzzling as to why Epic Games didn't include the character's long hair in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Will Epic Games fix Mystica's missing hair in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Jake 👑 @MoreJaykey Still patiently waiting for Fortnite to reveal Mystica, Probably the skin I’m most looking forward to in the BP Still patiently waiting for Fortnite to reveal Mystica, Probably the skin I’m most looking forward to in the BP https://t.co/3OysSIYOaF

For the time being, there is no official information on whether or not a fix will be implemented. Even though Epic Games does fix and upgrade old cosmetic items every now and then, it takes time to do so. That said, the next Fortnite update, v24.20, is scheduled for April 11, 2023, but a fix is unlikely to arrive in the coming week.

In all probability, if Epic Games decides to tackle this problem, a fix will only be rolled out towards the end of the current season or sometime in the future. Since the Skin/Outfit will have to be partially redesigned, the task will take time to complete and perfect.

For the time being, players will have to make do with this "bald" ethereal samurai or use other Skin/Outfits that fit the furturistic Japanese theme of the ongoing season.

