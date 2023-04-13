Fortnite x Coachella Quests: Full list of challenges, map code, rewards, and more

Fortnite x Coachella is back. The highly anticipated event has returned for another year. While artists and music lovers flock to the music festival, players can flock to the hit battle royale game for a similar dose of joy and fervor. It has brought skins, new items, and more. As with special events in the game, there is a Creative Island set up specifically for this one.

It has excellent gameplay, a wonderful design (thanks in no small part to the Creative 2.0 update), and of course, a set of challenges. Epic rarely does something like this without challenges, and this is no different. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite x Coachella special event island details and more

The code for this special event map is 3936- 7452- 2423. Here's how you can access it:

Open the game and log into your account. Click to change the game mode. Enter Creative mode or head over to the "island code" tab. Enter the code, either in the hub or from the main menu.

Alternatively, Coachella Island, which is the name of this map, should be readily available in the Discover tab after you attempt to change game modes.

While a part of the event doesn't start until April 14, this map should be available right now.

Here are the challenges available right now, per iFireMonkey:

Soar in the skystream at Coachella Island (36,000)

Hop on jump pads at Coachella Island (1)

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (5)

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Speedrun at Coachella Island (4)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The *ONLY* part of the Coachella challenges that are apart of the website is the one quest to drive around for the loading screen, the other challenges will be viewable in game tomorrow: The *ONLY* part of the Coachella challenges that are apart of the website is the one quest to drive around for the loading screen, the other challenges will be viewable in game tomorrow: https://t.co/k4e9Yav920

These Week 2 challenges were also revealed ahead of time:

Launch fireworks at Coachella Island (3)

Use a spray at Coachella Island (1)

Unlock the free Fortnite x Coachella loading screen (Image via Epic Games)

Completing one, three, and five of these Fortnite challenges will award a spray, an emoticon, and a lobby music pack as free cosmetic rewards this season. Additionally, completing five total Coachella quests will reward an exclusive spray and another lobby music pack.

