Fortnite players can get 2 exclusive rewards for free, here's how 

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, quests reward various things. A certain questline that is currently available will give players two free cosmetic rewards. This is the only way to get a specific spray and loading screen. It hails from the Syndicate, which is part of the seasonal challenges. Here's what you need to do to complete all stages of the questline.

Unlock two free cosmetic rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Stage 1: Hack the arcade

Hack the arcade (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Once again, Syndicate Quests require you to find an arcade machine and play the game on it. It's exactly the same as it has been before, where the green dot needs to get to a specific spot, and you control which direction it goes. Do so, and don't hit any invalid spaces to complete this. The arcade is in the gas station and will be marked on your map when you highlight this quest.

Stage 2: Pry open crates

Pry open the crates at Knotty Nets or the top of the map (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Head to either Knotty Nets or the landmark at the top of the map. They'll be marked on your map once again. There are several crates in these places. You must hit them with your pickaxe to break them open and pick up the item they drop. The last part is imperative.

Stage 3: Equip the sensor backpack and run through rings

Equip the sensor backpack from Brutal Bastion (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Find the sensor backpack in Brutal Bastion. Put it on. This will be a two-part quest because once you get the backpack on, you must run through red rings.

The red rings (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

There are five of these that you need to pass through. They're stationed around where you pick up the backpack, though you may need to travel a bit to get all five.

Stage 4: Report to Mystica

Find the Mystica Fortnite NPC (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

The final stage is to find Mystica. She's stationed in Shattered Slabs. Go to her and go through the stages of conversation to finish the questline.

Upon completing all four stages of this Fortnite quest, you will be given the spray and loading screen.

