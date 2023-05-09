All Clone Trooper checkpoint locations in Fortnite Chapter 4

As part of the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration in Chapter 4 Season 2, Clone Troopers have been added to the island. Similar to the Stormtrooper, they are covered from head-to-toe in armor and highly trained in the art of combat. However, unlike Stormtroopers, they have better aim. That said, with Order 66 soon to be initiated in-game, several checkpoints have been set up by Clone Troopers on the island.

These Clone Trooper checkpoints feature barricades, living accommodations, Republic Chests, and interactive NPC Clone Troopers. Although they have resources to spare, for some reason these locations haven't been featured on the minimap. That said, finding these Clone Trooper checkpoints can prove to be rather tricky. Thankfully, they aren't impossible to locate.

Where to find all three Clone Trooper checkpoint locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

As mentioned, there are a total of three Clone Trooper checkpoint locations on the island. They are all located next to major POIs (Shattered Slabs, Slappy Shores, and Frenzy Fields) but remain unmarked on the mini-map. Here's how to find them easily.

1) Clone Trooper checkpoint at Shattered Slabs

Land at the northernmost part of Shattered Slabs to find the Clone Trooper checkpoint (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Clone Trooper checkpoint located at Shattered Slabs can be found on the northern edge of the POI. It's easy to spot as it's been set up on the crossroads a short distance from a house.

2) Clone Trooper checkpoint at Slappy Shores

Land west of Slappy Shores to find the Clone Trooper checkpoint at this POI (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Clone Trooper checkpoint located at Slappy Shores can be found just west of the POI along the crossroad. To find it easily, follow the road that leads out west of Slappy Shores.

3) Clone Trooper checkpoint at Frenzy Fields

Look for the giant mansion to find the Clone Trooper checkpoint at Frenzy Fields (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Clone Trooper checkpoint located at Frenzy Fields can be found west of the main POI next to a Landmark called Meadow Mansion. To make finding the checkpoint easier, keep a lookout for small white structures located on the left-hand side of the giant mansion.

What can players do at Storm Trooper checkpoints in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Clone Trooper NPCs sell DC-15 Blaster Rifles for 150 gold bars (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are a two things that players can do at Storm Trooper checkpoints. They can search Republic Chests to acquire the DC-15 Blaster Rifle or outright purchase it from a Clone Trooper for 150 gold bars. At present, the Clone Trooper NPCs are not hostile, but they will open fire in relation if shot at.

It's rumored that as the Star Wars collaboration progresses, Order 66 will be iniated in-game. Once this happens, all Clone Trooper NPCs across the island will become hostile and attack players on sight. That said, Clone Trooper checkpoints are not safe at the moment either.

A lot of sweaty players will land at Clone Trooper checkpoints (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given how popular the franchise is, everyone wants to get a look at the Clone Trooper NPCs before Order 66 begins. However, those planning to visit Clone Trooper checkpoints should be prepared to engage in combat as soon as they hit the ground.

