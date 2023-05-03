All Kinetic ore locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Kinetic ore has been in Fortnite for a couple of seasons now but it's being propelled into the spotlight following to the latest weekly update. The Find the Force event introduced a lot of challenges for a Star Wars battle pass, and one of them is to launch Kinetic ore with Star Wars weapons. It can also be a useful weapon if used properly.

For whatever reason you need to find it, this article will guide you on where it can be found and what to do with it.

Fortnite Kinetic ore: A complete guide

Step 1: Land in Shattered Slabs

Shattered Slabs looks like this (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

On the map, Shattered Slabs is the westernmost POI on the map. It's in the bottom half of the island to the left. This is where Kinetic ore spawns, so head here whenever you need to do the challenge or mess around with the item.

Step 2: Head to one of these specific spots

An up-close view of where the Kinetic ore spawns (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The only Kinetic ore is either in or around Shattered Slabs. These are all the spawn points for the item in Chapter 4 Season 2. The furthest piece is on the dock off of the western coast of the island, directly to the left of the POI. Everything else is either in or right next to the location.

Step 3: Shoot at the ore

Shoot the Kinetic ore (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Whether with the new DC-Blaster, a lightsaber, or a regular Fortnite weapon, the way to use Kinetic ore is to deal damage to it. A pickaxe will work too. Hit the ore several times with whatever weapon, and a line will show up in the direction you're aiming. The ore will blast in that direction after a few seconds. Don't be on the other side, or it can eliminate you. You can use this to deal damage to players or to destroy structures.

