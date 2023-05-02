Fortnite: How to launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon

Fortnite's Star Wars Celebration has given players a lot of challenges. One specific objective is to launch a Kinetic Ore with a weapon from the event. This may not make a lot of sense at first glance, especially since the Star Wars weapons are brand new. The Kinetic Ore may be unfamiliar to new players as well. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be as confusing as it may sound.

With a lot of options to complete this challenge, it can be overwhelming and unclear on how to proceed. There's an easy way to do so. This article will explain in detail what to do next.

Fortnite Find the Force: Launch Kinetic Ore

Step 1: Start a Battle Royale or Zero Build match

Open the game first (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

To start, load the application and log in to the account you want to complete the challenges for. This morning, Epic Games released the latest weekly update, so you will need to be up to date first.

Start the match and wait for it to load into the island and for the bus to take off. This could take a bit of time as traffic is going to be understandably high with the debut of the new Star Wars event.

Step 2: Find a Star Wars weapon

Find a Star Wars weapon (Image via Fortnite.GG)

For the purposes of this challenge, you need to have a Star Wars weapon. There are a few different types and a few different ways to do this. You can find a themed camp and open a chest with a lightsaber or learn a Force Ability. The former is the easiest and there's one near Shattered Slabs. That's where you need to go next, so it's best to start close by.

Step 4: Find Kinetic Ore

Shoot at the kinetic ore (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Head to Shattered Slabs once you have the weapon. This is where the Kinetic Ore spawns. Find a few pieces and bring out your Star Wars weapon, whichever one you've brought with you. Blast it a few times and wait for it to fly. Do this to a second piece to complete the challenge.

All challenges have gone live and can be completed in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. With the season ending in just about a month, this is one of the last events Epic Games will do.

