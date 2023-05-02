Fortnite: How to search a Republic chest

Fortnite's latest weekly update has arrived. Released on May 2, 2023, the game has been updated for the Star Wars Celebration. This time, it's called Find the Force, and it has a lot of new skins, items, and challenges. One of the challenges is to search a Republic chest- another new aspect of the update. Here's how you can find one to satisfy the challenge requirements.

Search a Republic chest in Fortnite

Step 1: Load the game up

Open the game for the Find the Force event (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

You can begin by loading the application on the platform you prefer to play on. Log in to your Fortnite account or the one you want to complete the challenges on if you're doing them for someone else. The most recent weekly update was for the Star Wars Celebration, released this morning. Update the app and proceed.

This is not a Creative challenge, so you have to do it in a regular game mode. Either standard Battle Royale or Zero Build will suffice. Any of the Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads will do since the challenge is not specific.

Step 2: Start a match

Load a standard match (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Start a match in any of these modes. The event is very popular and may require a bit of time to matchmake, but this will be how you can complete all of the Star Wars challenges in the game. That said, most of them cannot be completed in one match.

Step 3: Land here

Land here for the challenge (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are multiple locations for the Republic chests in Find the Force. However, this one makes a lot of sense as there won't be as much traffic since it's not near the middle of the map. Be that as it may, it does have a major POI nearby.

Step 4: Head into the tent and open the chest

Open one of these chests (Image vid Bodil40 on YouTube)

There is a tent nearby. This is a staple of every single Star Wars event in Fortnite, so it may be familiar to veteran players. Head inside, and there should be a chest with the Republic logo on it. Open this. You can get the Star Wars rifle in it, complete the challenge, and earn rewards.

