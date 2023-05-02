Fortnite: How to damage an enemy player that is wielding a Lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster

Find the Force is finally here in Fortnite! The latest event has arrived for this year's Star Wars Celebration via the weekly update this morning. New characters, items, and challenges have dropped as a result. One of the challenges is a little complicated: damaging an enemy holding a Star Wars weapon. Here's the best way to complete the challenge and earn the rewards in Chapter 4, Season 2.

Damage an enemy player with a Star Wars weapon in Fortnite

Step 1) Load into the game

Open the game first (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

You need to begin by loading the application on the platform you prefer to play on. Log in to your Fortnite account or whichever one you want to complete the challenges on. The weekly update for the Star Wars Celebration was pretty big and just came out this morning, so update the game first.

This cannot be done in Creative, so you must join a match of anything from Battle Royale or Zero Build. This challenge is not specific, so Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will work. There's no advantage to any of them for this particular challenge.

Step 2) Start a match

Start a match next (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Start the match and wait for it to load. It could take some time since traffic will likely be high with a brand-new update. Star Wars events are also pretty popular most of the time.

Step 3) Land here

Find a Republic chest (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are multiple locations for the Republic chests in Find the Force right now. Pick one to go to, as that will be where other players likely get Star Wars items. Alternatively, you can head to the Force Gates, where some players have gotten lightsabers.

Step 5) Damage a player

Damage an enemy (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The other players nearby likely have either the DC-15 Blaster or a Lightsaber. Damage them, and if the challenge is completed, they have one. If it's not, then they likely did not. You don't have to eliminate them per se.

