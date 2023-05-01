10 secrets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 you probably missed

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is a big season, and a lot is happening. Players could miss some of the big parts, but there are so many little details, too. Epic Games is a devoted developer who loves giving its players Easter eggs and fun nods to find. These are present in every single season, though not all of them are immediately discovered. Here are a few of the best secret details that were found this season.

Easter eggs uncovered in the latest season of Fortnite

10) Potential map for the future

When using the "Check the Map" emote, there is a potential Easter egg that could be teasing the next map. When using it, the players are confused and turn the map repeatedly. The main reason is that the map they're looking at doesn't exist. Could it be a future map? Only time will tell, but Epic rarely does anything without a purpose in the long run.

9) Vehicle clamps

Vehicle clamps, which made some vehicles inoperable, have been a bit frustrating in seasons past. However, they've been removed for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Many gamers might not have noticed, but they can drive every vehicle spawning on the island.

8) Fire cosmetics

When using a fire cosmetic, whether it's the new burning bat back bling or another, the flames stay lit almost perpetually. However, the flames are extinguished if a Fortnite player enters water while wearing or using them. They will come back later, but can't be lit underwater.

7) Midas' gloves

When using the Midas skin, everything turns to gold. However, it is turned off when he wears gloves in the Bodyguard Limited Time Mode. He can't turn every single weapon gold in this mode, thanks to his gloves that don't allow skin-to-weapon contact.

6) Snake Easter egg

Players might disregard the tiny green screen when using a Tactical Shotgun. It looks like it would be some sort of sight if it were a real gun. However, when zooming in, it's actually playing Snake.

5) Brite Bomber's secret

Players can fire off rockets while gliding when equipping Brite Bomber and her full set of cosmetics. These don't do any damage or anything, but it is one of only a few cosmetics with secret features.

4) Blueprints for building

When you're building and switch the materials, the blueprint paper your avatar is holding will change as well.

The blueprints start with wood, and if you switch to brick or metal, the blueprints will, too.

3) Akira reference

The bike slide scene from Akira is iconic at this point and has been recreated in many different forms of media. Fortnite is one of them, as the trailer for Chapter 4 Season 2 saw some cosmetics do the slide on motorbikes to perfection.

2) The Foundation's hidden profanity

The Foundation had many voice lines performed by Dwayne Johnson for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and a few other seasons. He was an integral character, but not all his lines made it in. Epic has files of unused voice lines, and they were recently uncovered. In them, Johnson's Foundation drops the f-bomb.

1) Grogu's Easter eggs

The Mandalorian and Grogu make an excellent cosmetic pair in Fortnite, but players might not have noticed the latter's activity since he's usually behind them and an afterthought. If you wait long enough, Grogu will pull items out, such as the ball from the Razor Crest or the bowl of soup he eats (11:25 mark).

