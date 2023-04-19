Fortnite players are getting a free reward, here's how you can claim it

Epic Games is giving every single Fortnite player a free reward. Due to an error on their part, a cosmetic gift is being made available to all gamers regardless of whether they've played in a while or not. The developers accidentally removed a questline from the game too early and therefore removed the ability to earn the gift.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games is granting everyone the Lantern Fest Twilight Mosaic wrap for free due to them accidentally removing the Lantern Fest quests from the files with the most recent update. Epic Games is granting everyone the Lantern Fest Twilight Mosaic wrap for free due to them accidentally removing the Lantern Fest quests from the files with the most recent update.

According to iFireMonkey, the most recent update was to blame:

"Epic Games is granting everyone the Lantern Fest Twilight Mosaic wrap for free due to them accidentally removing the Lantern Fest quests from the files with the most recent update."

The weekly update was rather big and the developers added a lot of items to it. As a result, they incidentally removed the Lantern Fest quests. This was set to grant players the Lantern Fest Twilight Mosaic weapon wrap upon completion. Some players had already unlocked the reward, but others hadn't. They can now receive it.

Fortnite free cosmetic reward acceptance

The best part about this free gift is that it doesn't require anything. Some of Epic Games' rewards can be attached to a challenge or a pack they can unlock. This is not the case for the Lantern Fest Twilight Mosaic wrap.

The Lantern Fest in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Based on iFireMonkey's information, the cosmetic is available upon logging in. Epic felt that it would be easier to do it that way than reintroduce the questline and make sure everyone's completion stayed the same.

The next time players log in to their Fortnite account, the weapon wrap should be waiting for them there. They can subsequently head to their locker and equip it if they so desire.

The information available doesn't suggest a time limit on this reward, but it is probably best to do it sooner rather than later. This wrap was tied to quests that had to be completed and those did have a time limit. Though it's being given for free, it's advisable not to waste any time.

The questline is no longer in the game. These quests could give players XP, but this is not a valid opportunity anymore. Look to Seasonal, Weekly, and Daily challenges for XP in the wake.

Poll : 0 votes