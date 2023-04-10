Fortnite Lantern Fest: Every free reward & how to redeem them

The Fortnite Lantern Fest is held every year in-game. This year, the event began on March 22 and will run until April 21. The one-month-long celebration coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, and as such, the freebies associated with the event are themed around it.

While freebies are the main attraction of the Lantern Fest, other activities such as Lantography, Riddles, and more play a huge role in the event. Coming back to freebies, there are a total of four cosmetic items that players can redeem.

How to redeem every reward in Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023

The Lantern Fest Tour Creative Map is beautiful in every way (Image via Epic Games)

Redeeming all the rewards associated with Fortnite Lantern Fest is easy. All players have to do is go to the Creative Island called Lantern Fest Tour and complete the Challenges. It shouldn't take very long to complete all of them. Here is the code for the Lantern Fest Tour Creative Map: 3691-9667-3697.

As mentioned, there are a total of four cosmetic items that players can redeem by completing all the Challenges on the Lantern Fest Tour Creative Map. Here's the list of freebies:

Lantern (Spray)

Cameo Needs Loot (Emoticon)

Dog Eat Dog (Spray)

Twilight Mosaic (Wrap)

On that note, to unlock the Twilight Mosaic (Wrap), players will have to complete a total of three Challenges associated with Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023. They will have to complete either two Challenges from Week 1 or 2 and another from the week that's left. Here's a list of all the Challenges that are currently live.

Solve a Lantern Puzzle at Lantern Fest Tour

Collect Coins in the Slippery Slide at Lantern Fest Tour

Complete Parkour Courses at Lantern Fest Tour

For those just starting the Lantern Fest Tour Challenges, the Collect Coins in the Slippery Slide at Lantern Fest Tour is going to be the easiest to do since players only have to run an obstacle course and collect Coins.

The second Challenge to take on should be the Solve a Lantern Puzzle at Lantern Fest Tour. Although this is a tad difficult, it's rather easy to solve after a few tries. Last but not least, the Complete Parkour Courses at Lantern Fest Tour is very similar to the first one, and players can complete the course to unlock the Twilight Mosaic (Wrap).

In addition to freebies, what else can players earn at Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023?

Apart from freebies, players will also earn a lot of experience points for completing these Challenges. At 20,000 XP per Challenge, that's equivalent to one level's worth of XP. Additionally, since the Creative Map has an XP Device enabled, players will earn XP just by playing there.

In total, players can earn a rough estimate of above 100,000 XP by partaking in the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2023. Given that the Challenges and Creative Map itself is not combat oriented, even beginners can earn XP with ease.

