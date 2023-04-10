How to solve the purple puzzle from Fortnite lantern fest

There is a challenge to earn XP in Creator-made experiences in Fortnite, and there's a new map available that can help with that. Called the Purple Puzzle in the Lantern Fest, it provides a challenge for players to complete and they earn a good bit of XP if they can do it correctly. If they fail, they'll have to try again and start all the way over.

Fortunately, it's a pretty simple puzzle. Nevertheless, without knowing how to get to it or how to complete it, players would be pretty lost. They would have to resort to other methods to get XP to continue leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite Lantern Fest purple puzzle step-by-step guide

Step 1: Load into the game

Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load up the application on whichever console or device you're playing on. Make sure it's completely up to date as weekly updates come out pretty frequently. Once it's updated, start the game. When it loads, be sure to log in to the right Fortnite account.

This is a Creative map, so this challenge cannot be completed in any other mode. Thus, remember not to enter Battle Royale or Save the World.

Step 2: Enter the code

This is what map you want to enter (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

The map code for this particular Creative map is: 3691-9667-3697 and it should be called the Lantern Fest Tour. Start the match and load onto the Creative map. Further, make sure this is a public lobby.

Step 3: Go to the booth and interact

Go inside this booth and interact (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

On the map, there's a purple booth. Enter it and there should be a timer counting down. There should also be an interact button in there that you should nteract with and it will transport you to the main room of the level.

Step 4: Destroy the Cuddle Team Leader

Pickaxe this stuffed animal first (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

Begin by pickaxing the Cuddle Team Leader stuffed animal in the room. There are several, but be sure to destroy this one first.

Step 5: Destroy the Meowscles animal

Pickaxe this stuffed animal second (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

Next, turn to the left. Across the room, there is a Meowscles stuffed animal. Run over to it and destroy it immediately after destroying the Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader animal.

Step 6: Destroy Peely

Pickaxe this stuffed animal third (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

In the middle of the room, there is a Peely animal. Destroy it the same way as the others.

Step 7: Destroy the Gnome

Pickaxe this stuffed animal fourth (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

In the left corner of the room, a gnome sits. Destroy this next.

Step 8: Destroy the Teddy Bear

Pickaxe this stuffed animal last (Image via Victrail on YouTube)

Finally, turn back to the right and go to the remaining animal: a teddy bear. Destroy it to finish the room.

Now, you've solved the Fortnite lantern fest purple puzzle!

