Where to find Blaster Rifles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Blaster Rifles will be unvaulted for the Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Unlike last year, they can be found in Republic Chests that will be scattered all across the island. That said, Blaster Rifles will become the main battle-gun for the duration of this collaboration. Given their DPS and infinite magazine size, they will dominate in Zero Build - Battle Royale.

It'll be interesting to see how the Overclocked Pulse Rifle compares to this weapon when put under stress in live combat situations. Given that Blaster Rifles will be more freely available, entire Squads will no doubt be using the weapon in matches.

Aside from Imperial Chests, how else can players obtain Blaster Rifles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Blaster Rifles can be found in Republic Chests (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Aside from Republic Chests, Blaster Rifles can also be found on the ground once opponents carrying them have been defeated. Additionally, much like in Fortnite Chapter 3, players may also be able to purchase the weapon from certain NPCs in exchange for gold bars.

However, since Fortnite NPCs only keep a certain amount of weapons with them in each match, players will have to make a mad dash to obtain them while stocks last. It may also be possible to defeat Star Wars NPCs and pick up the Blaster Rifle from them. This will omit the need to spend gold bars.

That said, the easiest way to obtain a Blaster Rifle would be to just find one. No gold bars will be spent in the process and there will be no need to find an NPC on the island. This will save time and gold bars that can be put to better use by buying other precious items such as Keys to open Holo-Chests and re-rolling Reality Augments.

Is it worth using Blaster Rifles in combat?

The DC-15 Blaster Rifle packs quite a punch (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that Blaster Rifles consume no ammunition, they are indeed a solid secondary weapon in most combat scenarios in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. In theory, a Squad kitted out with Blaster Rifles will be able to sustain fire at opponents indefinitely. While they would need to pause to let the weapon cool down, this shouldn't affect the volley of laser beams.

That being said, since Blaster Rifles are rather inaccurate even when aiming down sight, it may not be the best idea to solely rely on this weapon in combat situations. While it's a good supplementary weapon to lay down sustained/suppressing fire, it's not very useful when wanting to be precise and land every shot on target.

A good combination of weapons to keep in the inventory alongside the Star Wars Blaster Rifle would be a regular AR/Cobra DMR and a shotgun of any kind. This would cover mid-to-close-range fights while allowing the Blaster Rifle to be used in emergency situations. Alternatively, since it uses no ammo, it can also be used to harass the enemy when they are rotating or moving without cover.

