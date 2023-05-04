Fortnite x Star Wars live event (Order 66): Everything we know so far

During the update (v24.30) that ushered in the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, leakers/data-miners uncovered a treasure trove of content that's yet to be added to the game. These included Force Powers, storyline developments, Syndicate Quests, and a very familiar voiceline that has been heard before. It was spoken by Emperor Palatine in Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith. It goes something like this:

"The time has come. Execute Order 66."

Based on the information obtained by leakers/data-miners, this voiceline was not randomly added by Epic Games. If everything goes according to plan, at some point during the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, Emperor Palpatine will be heard in-game starting Order 66. But what does this mean for players and will it result in some sort of live event taking place on the island?

Order 66 could be the start of mini live event for the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration

From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. At some point during the #Fortnite X Star Wars event, Palpatine will be heard starting Order 66.From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. At some point during the #Fortnite X Star Wars event, Palpatine will be heard starting Order 66.From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. https://t.co/rBk9kPoSlQ

When Order 66 is issued in-game, Clone Troopers present on the island will turn hostile towards players and shoot at them on sight. They will take no prisoners, and although they often have terrible aim, the DC-15 Blaster Rifle will inflict substantial damage. That said, players will have to be careful while coming into contact with Clone Troopers.

It would be best to pick them off from long-range using the Heavy Sniper Rifle. Although heavy-ammo is hard to come by, it's the safest option that's available. The alternative to this will be to rush into the fray with a Kinetic Blade or Lightsaber/Force Power and defeat them at close-range.

#Fortnite The Darth Vader boss has been fully readded to the files and will be on the map!(via me & @Loolo_WRLD The Darth Vader boss has been fully readded to the files and will be on the map!(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)#Fortnite https://t.co/JWaLgzYEHE

In addition to aggressive Clone Troopers, Darth Vader will also be making a comeback on the island. According to leakers/data-miners, this Boss NPC will appear on the island around May 13, 2023. This is likely to coincide with Order 66 being initiated.Once this occurs, players will be able to try and take on the Sith Lord to claim his iconic Lightsaber.

Aside from these two things happening, there's no other information at the moment regarding an upcoming live event. However, given that tremors can be felt in certain POIs on the island, something is definitely brewing, and it could be that the Star Wars collaboration will be associated with it. But for the time being, that's all the information that's on hand.

CronicGamerZ @CronicGamerZ Fortnite Earthquake Event Happening LIVE !! In Game Fortnite Earthquake Event Happening LIVE !! In Game https://t.co/OkCBldeKLQ

With well over a month to go until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 kicks off, there are a lot of variables floating out there. That said, leakers/data-miners should have a clearer picture of things to come once the Fortnite update v24.40 goes live on May 16, 2023 (speculated date).

