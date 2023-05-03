Fortnite update v24.30 brings earthquakes and tremors to Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite update v24.30 adds a lot of content to the game. While the highlight of it is undoubtedly the Star Wars collaboration, there's more to it than initially meets the eye. During gameplay, players can experience seismic activity south of the Anvil Square POI at the Landmark called Pleasant Passage. The tremors can be felt for a few seconds during the match and then tend to stop.

As of now, there's no explanation as to why these tremors are occurring. However, this is likely a buildup or the onset of a massive earthquake that will take place soon. There are several theories as to why this is happening, but the one that stands out the most is the relevance this situation has to the upcoming season's theme.

Earthquakes and tremors may be related to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The first known earthquake activity has begun Today since the v24.30 update!



The area currently affected is located at Pleasant Passage South of Anvil Square #Fortnite Earthquake TrackerThe first known earthquake activity has begun Today since the v24.30 update!The area currently affected is located at Pleasant Passage South of Anvil Square twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Fortnite Earthquake Tracker ⚠️The first known earthquake activity has begun Today since the v24.30 update! The area currently affected is located at Pleasant Passage South of Anvil Square twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cOIWqSEEBf

Tremors usually occur before a massive earthquake. They are an indication that seismic activity is happening below the island. This has also been confirmed by the presence of geysers that can be found close to the Mega City POI. The water is being heated by magma below the surface of the island and when pressure builds up, it releases above the ground.

That being said, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 having a jungle/tropical biome, the tremors are an indication that a massive earthquake will herald it in. Furthermore, according to leakers/data-miners, with Epic Games having updated volcanic ambient sounds in their files, a massive earthquake is not the only thing that will occur.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite added new Volcano Ambient sounds (Thunder, Rumble & Earth Move). And they also added back Earthquakes that will probably appear at the end of this season.



Remember that next season is confirmed to have a Jungle/Tropical Biome, so we might see a Volcano too. Fortnite added new Volcano Ambient sounds (Thunder, Rumble & Earth Move). And they also added back Earthquakes that will probably appear at the end of this season.Remember that next season is confirmed to have a Jungle/Tropical Biome, so we might see a Volcano too. https://t.co/iLYihtK7wJ

In all probabiliy, a giant volcano will form somewhere within the Japanese biome next season. However, it's unclear if it will errupt or merely exist for esthetic purposes. Whatever the scenario is, this process will be showcased in a cinematic way either via a mini live event or in the trailer/teaser for Chapter 4 Season 3.

Will more cracks and tremors occur on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Yes, as time progresses, more cracks will be visible on the island and tremors will be felt in more than one area. Considering that Epic Games has used this pattern before to showcase the spread of corruption in Chapter 2 Season 8 and the spread of Chrome in Chapter 3 Season 4, it makes a lot of sense.

By the end of the season, the surface of the island will likely be covered in cracks and tremors will be felt more frequently. By the time the Fortnite update v24.50 goes live, leakers/data-miners should have a clear picture as to what will transpire next season. Until then, everything is based on speculation and theories.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes