Everything new in the Fortnite x Star Wars update in Chapter 4

The Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration went live following the update v24.30. While other content related to normal gameplay such as new Weekly Challenges and Reality Augments were added to the game, the bulk of it is Star Wars related. With so much to go over, not everyone has been able to keep track of everything that's happening in-game.

For the duration of the collaboration, players will be able to test out various Force Powers, go face-to-face with Darth Vader, and earn numerous cosmetics for free. The collaboration will last until the end of the month. That said, here's everything that's new in the Fortnite x Star Wars update in Chapter 4.

Force Powers and four other things that are new in the Fortnite x Star Wars update in Chapter 4

1) Force Powers + Lightsabers + DC-15 Blaster Rifle

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- Vacuum (Pull Channel)

- Lightning

- Lift

- Vacuum Burst (Pull Burst)



There is a chance that both of the Vacuum ones aren't needed since we already have the main "Pull" force power, however Lift and Lightning both… In terms of other Force Powers that aren't finished we have:- Vacuum (Pull Channel)- Lightning- Lift- Vacuum Burst (Pull Burst)There is a chance that both of the Vacuum ones aren't needed since we already have the main "Pull" force power, however Lift and Lightning both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In terms of other Force Powers that aren't finished we have:- Vacuum (Pull Channel)- Lightning- Lift- Vacuum Burst (Pull Burst)There is a chance that both of the Vacuum ones aren't needed since we already have the main "Pull" force power, however Lift and Lightning both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wA4jbgXpfE

Force Power is one of the major new attractions of the Star Wars update in Fortnite Chapter 4. Players can obtain one by interacting with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul. Each offers a different Force Power as well as a different colored Lightsaber.

According to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, four more Force Powers are in development. However, there's no indication as to when they will be added to the game. This also means that at least four more characters from Star Wars will have to be added to the island if and when the Force Powers are added in.

In addition to Forcer Powers and Lightsabers, a new Blaster Rifle, DC-15 was added to the game as well. It has similar stats to that of the E-11 Blaster Rifle, but is somewhat better in general combat situations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

2) Darth Vader Boss NPC

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Darth Vader Boss NPC is set to return around May 13th and will be grouped with 501st Troopers.



It also appears that Clone Trooper checkpoints are set to be enabled on the island around May 7th. The Darth Vader Boss NPC is set to return around May 13th and will be grouped with 501st Troopers.It also appears that Clone Trooper checkpoints are set to be enabled on the island around May 7th. https://t.co/zotM8PnpBn

Darth Vader is coming back with a vengeance, and according to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, he'll once more feature as a Boss NPC on the island. One of the Find the Force Quests will task players with defeating Darth Vader. If the character is as powerful as he was back in Chapter 3, players may have to team-up to defeat him.

Based on the information available, he will arrive on the island around May 13, 2023. Also, much like last time, he will not be alone. A group of 501st Clone Troopers will be accompanying him. They will no doubt turn hostile if Darth Vader is attacked. However, given their aim, taking them on should be easy.

3) Find the Force Quests and Rewards

fitzy @FitzyLeakz



we need more of this with collabs now this is PERFECTIONwe need more of this with collabs now this is PERFECTIONwe need more of this with collabs😩 https://t.co/9ekZj0Nu3o

There are numerous Find the Quests that have been added for the Fortnite x Star Wars update. Every few days, a new batch of Quests will be added in as well. Upon completing all 58 quests, two Level-Up Tokens will be granted to players.

Aside from earning experience points in-game while taking on these quests, players will also earn Galactic Reputation points. This can be used to unlock cosmetic rewards such as Outfits, Level-Up Tokens, Back Blings, and more. For a small fee of 1,000 V-Bucks, players will be able to upgrade their Star Wars Battle Pass to earn even more cosmetic items.

4) Outfits/Cosmetics

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Your training begins now in



fn.gg/v24-30-br An energy that binds all calls to you.Your training begins now in #FindtheForce An energy that binds all calls to you.Your training begins now in #FindtheForce!fn.gg/v24-30-br https://t.co/DJjLLtIZYs

Aside from the freebies that can be earned by completing Find the Force Quests, players can also purchase Outfits/Cosmetics from the Item Shop. Currently, there are three bundles that are up for grabs: Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and 501st/212th Battalion Trooper.

The first two cost 2,100 V-Bucks each and contain a plethora of cosmetic items, while the latter contains two Outfits. Based on community feedback, the Anakin Skywalker Bundle is extremely popular and with good reason. The design of the character used in Fortnite, showcases the darker side of him.

5) Order 66

FNAssist @FN_Assist



From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. At some point during the #Fortnite X Star Wars event, Palpatine will be heard starting Order 66.From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. At some point during the #Fortnite X Star Wars event, Palpatine will be heard starting Order 66.From that point onwards the Clone Troopers will then become hostile with these voice lines for becoming Alert, Suspicious, Idle etc. https://t.co/rBk9kPoSlQ

Although there are voice lines by Emperor Palpatine in-game, it's unclear what these relate to. According to leakers/data-miners, these may be used in an upcoming mini-event, but there's no confirmation of the same. That said, given how iconic Order 66 is, Epic Games surely has something in mind.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes