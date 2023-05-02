How to redeem the Star Wars Battle Pass for free in Fortnite Chapter 4

The Star Wars Battle Pass was released with the latest Fortnite update. Epic Games released the third major update of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 on Tuesday, May 2, with many amazing additions. The biggest is the new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, bringing many free cosmetic items. Besides releasing them to the Item Shop, Epic Games has made many of them available with the Star Wars Battle Pass. This progression system has free and premium tracks like the regular Battle Pass.

The premium Battle Pass can be unlocked with 1,000 V-Bucks, which is a great deal. However, you can redeem the free Star Wars Battle Pass by completing a series of quests.

You can obtain the Star Wars Battle Pass for free and earn several amazing cosmetic items

The Battle Pass includes many amazing cosmetic items (Image via Epic Games)

The premium track of the Battle Pass offers Sith rewards, which includes Darth Maul. This popular Star Wars character looks amazing and is the final reward for the exclusive Battle Pass. However, you will have to spend 1,000 V-Bucks to be able to unlock him.

You only need to complete a special questline to obtain the Star Wars Battle Pass for free. You can unlock up to 11 free Star Wars rewards, including the Clone Trooper skin, which is the final reward of the free Battle Pass.

Clone Trooper is the final reward of the free Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

To unlock every free reward from the event, you will have to earn 11,000 Galactic Reputation. This means you'll have to complete numerous quests, many requiring you to use Star Wars items, such as Lightsabers.

To get started, open the quest log and locate the "Find the Force" questline. This exclusive Fortnite x Star Wars questline will be available until May 23 and contains numerous challenges.

Each quest you complete grants Galactic Reputation and is essential towards completing the Star Wars Battle Pass.

The new questline has many challenges that are available at the start of the event (Image via Epic Games)

It's important to note that completing all of these quests is not enough to complete the entire Battle Pass. You can unlock a few free cosmetic items with these quests, but you'll have to wait a few more days to get new quests and earn more Galactic Reputation.

The next set of quests is scheduled to be released over the weekend. Considering that the Star Wars event lasts until May 23, Epic Games will likely release new quests every week to keep players busy.

