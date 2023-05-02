How to unlock all free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4

Free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite are available with the release of the v24.30 update. The update came out on Tuesday, May 2, and is one of the biggest updates of Chapter 4 Season 2. The most significant addition of the update is another Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, and thanks to it, players can earn a lot of new cosmetic items for free.

Similar to some of the previous events and collaborations, such as the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, Epic Games added a new currency that is used to unlock new cosmetics.

To unlock the free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, players will have to earn Galactic Reputation. This can be acquired by completing a special series of quests.

Free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite can be earned by completing exclusive quests

Free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite can be obtained through the special questline (Image via Epic Games)

The new Fortnite x Star Wars event has brought many novel cosmetic items that look amazing. Players can earn several free cosmetics, including the Clone Trooper outfit. Additionally, it is possible to earn more cosmetics for only 1,000 V-Bucks, including Darth Maul.

Both free and premium rewards require you to earn Galactic Reputation, meaning that you'll have to complete a special series of Fortnite quests. These quests are available for a limited time but can be completed relatively quickly.

Here is how you can unlock free Star Wars rewards in Fortnite during the exclusive event:

Land During Find The Force - Land on the island five times

- Land on the island five times Learn Force Abilities at Rift Gates in Different Matches - Visit Rift Gates and interact with the Star Wars NPC

- Visit Rift Gates and interact with the Star Wars NPC Search a Republic Chest - Open a special chest that can be found at Star Wars outposts

- Open a special chest that can be found at Star Wars outposts Hire a Character - Hire any character for gold

- Hire any character for gold Damage an Enemy Player That is Wielding a Lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster Rifle - Deal damage to any enemy who's carrying a Star Wars item

- Deal damage to any enemy who's carrying a Star Wars item Destroy Objects With Force Abilities or a Star Wars Weapon - Destroy 50 objects with new weapons or abilities

- Destroy 50 objects with new weapons or abilities Launch Kinetic Ore With a Star Wars Weapon - Hit two different Kinetic Ores with a lightsaber

- Hit two different Kinetic Ores with a lightsaber Collect Ammo at Named Locations - Collect 250 ammo in total

- Collect 250 ammo in total Travel Distance on Foot at Night - Travel 500 meters at night

- Travel 500 meters at night Travel Distance in Vehicles - Travel 1,000 meters

- Travel 1,000 meters Survive Storm Phases - Survive 25 phases in total

- Survive 25 phases in total Outlast Opponents - Outlive 250 opponents

- Outlive 250 opponents Travel Distance While Sprinting - Travel 1,000 meters in total

- Travel 1,000 meters in total Travel Distance While Sliding - Slide for 327 meters

- Slide for 327 meters Travel Distance on Foot - Walk 2,500 meters

It's important to note that Star Wars rewards in Fortnite are only available for a limited time. The event will end on May 23, 2023, at 9 am Eastern Time.

