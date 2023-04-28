Fortnite x Star Wars connection to rebuild the Rift Gate, leaks show

On April 27, 2023, Epic Games showcased the first glimpses of the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. This was done in a huge way by teasing the upcoming Anakin Skywalker Outfit that will be added to the game after the update v24.30 goes live on May 2, 2023. While this in itself is reason enough to celebrate. there seems to be more than meets the eye.

While on the surface, this collaboration will be just another crossover for Star Wars, information obtained in the files says otherwise. According to the leaker/data-miner GMatrixGames, the Rift Gate that was destroyed towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 had some connection to the upcoming collaboration.

The Rift Gate in Fortnite may be rebuilt for the upcoming Star Wars collaboration

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames PlotTwist (New Starwars) Rift Gate gameplay information.



One of 3 holograms will appear featuring a male outfit codenamed PlotTwist, a male oufit codenamed CirrusVine, or Obi-Wan (codename Noble)

They will also be conversable NPCs.



The rift gate portal will also be exitable (?) PlotTwist (New Starwars) Rift Gate gameplay information.One of 3 holograms will appear featuring a male outfit codenamed PlotTwist, a male oufit codenamed CirrusVine, or Obi-Wan (codename Noble)They will also be conversable NPCs.The rift gate portal will also be exitable (?) https://t.co/u55wZevUWz

While it cannot be explicitly stated that the Rift Gate will be rebuilt for the Fortnite update v24.30, according to theorist FNChiefAko, it's a possibility. Given that Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming CirrusVine (presumably Kal Kestis) Outfit were linked to the files pertaining to the Rift Gate, it's far from a mere coincidence.

By the looks of things, it seems that Epic Games had planned to use the Rift Gate to perhaps introduce these characters as NPCs on the island. However, given that the developers tend to change plans on the fly to better suit the storyline, this may have been scrapped or implemented differently than originally planned.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



According to



Could we see the Rift Gate rebuilt with next Update? Of course, things could have changed or can be executed differently THEORYAccording to @GMatrixGames , Anakin, Obi-Wan & the CirrusVine Outfit have had some files which link their NPCs to the Rift Gate (This was last Season)Could we see the Rift Gate rebuilt with next Update? Of course, things could have changed or can be executed differently THEORYAccording to @GMatrixGames, Anakin, Obi-Wan & the CirrusVine Outfit have had some files which link their NPCs to the Rift Gate (This was last Season)Could we see the Rift Gate rebuilt with next Update? Of course, things could have changed or can be executed differently https://t.co/2BOtt72LXm

That said, it may still be possible for Anakin Skywalker to appear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 through another rift. Perhaps one that is not associated with the Rift Gate that currently lies in ruins. Of course, this is yet again a theory based on speculation.

The flipside of this theory suggests that all three characters had already arrived on the island before the Rift Gate was destroyed. This makes sense as Obi-Wan Kenobi was present on the island during Chapter 3 itself. Since the Rift Gate didn't exist back then, this implies that there are ways to reach the island.

Creeper @Creeeper_ @FNChiefAko @GMatrixGames I think they came from it already before it was destroyed @FNChiefAko @GMatrixGames I think they came from it already before it was destroyed

While this may sound rather odd, it's good to keep in mind that not everything that transpires on the island is showcased cinematically. Some of it happens behind the scenes and is then showcased in-game. All said and done, the Fortnite update v24.30 is going to be massive and will usher in a full-blown Star Wars experience in-game. It looks like the May 4 celebrations this year are going to be the best one yet.

Will the Rift Gate ever be rebuilt in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Hypez @AstralKek @FNChiefAko @GMatrixGames Hmmm if they do rebuild the gate why would they do it wouldn’t that be bad or good? @FNChiefAko @GMatrixGames Hmmm if they do rebuild the gate why would they do it wouldn’t that be bad or good?

It's hard to say for certain, but with Rift Warden Stellan and The Ageless out of the picture, no one else seems to be interested in the now destroyed Rift Gate. Once Mega City was added to the island, the entire storyline shifted away from the rift that opened up above the sky and pivoted its focus towards the Peace Syndicate.

Maybe certain events in the future will prompt the reconstruction of the Rift Gate, but for now, there's nothing to suggest that it will ever be used again. Furthermore, given that rifts can be opened by external forces as well, perhaps there's no need to repair the one that's currently on the island.

