Fortnite update v24.30 seemingly delayed

According to leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite update v24.30 has been delayed. As of now, the latest version of the game has not yet been added to the staging servers. This is rather odd as the new version is always added a few days prior to the next update. Since this has not occurred at the moment, it has been confirmed that the update will be delayed.

But this doesn't seem to be the only reason as to why the Fortnite update v24.30 has been delayed. Based on the information that's available, things have been kept on hold to synchronize the process with the upcoming Star Wars collaboration. Although no timeline is in place, it will start sometime during the first week of May 2023

Fortnite update v24.30 has been delayed due to the upcoming Star Wars collaboration

Instead, we can expect the update to arrive around May 2, just in time for May 4, which should bring us a new Star Wars collaboration!



Instead, we can expect the update to arrive around May 2, just in time for May 4, which should bring us a new Star Wars collaboration!

(NOTE: The date of the collab may differ!)

According to leakers/data-miners, instead of the update taking place on April 25, 2023, it will commence on May 2, 2023. This has been done with the intent of introducing the Star Wars collaboration to the game two days ahead of Star Wars Day (May 4, 2023).

While it may seem odd to delay an update, Epic Games has been following this pattern for some time now. That said, despite the Fortnite update v24.30 not occurring this coming Tuesday (April 25, 2023), the game itself shouldn't be affected. As it stands, the game's current v24.20 is stable and working as intended.

Coming back to the Star Wars collaboration, a lot of new content is slated to arrive next month. Force Powers will be introduced to the loot pool alongside Lightsabers. In addition to the in-game content, two Outfits are also lined up for release in the Item Shop. Unfortunately, their identities remain unknown.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We will have a new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration in Chapter 4 - Season 2 featuring not ONLY Light Sabers returning but Force Powers such as:



- Force Lift

- Force Jump

- Force Lightning

- Force Pull

- Force Push

- Force Rip

- Force Script

We will have a new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration in Chapter 4 - Season 2 featuring not ONLY Light Sabers returning but Force Powers such as:
- Force Lift
- Force Jump
- Force Lightning
- Force Pull
- Force Push
- Force Rip
- Force Script
- Force Vacuum

On that note, it's very likely that Cal Kestis from the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game may be one of the featured Outfits. While characters from The Mandalorian would also fit in well, with the latest season all wrapped up, that door has been closed.

In either case, players will not have to wait long to see which characters from Star Wars feature in Fortnite next. Furthermore, given the working partnership between Epic Games and Disney, this will not be the last Star Wars collaboration by a long shot. With new shows such as Ahsoka releasing soon, more and more characters will eventually be added to the metaverse.

