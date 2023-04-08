New Star Wars series Ahsoka trailer breakdown: 3 key details to look out for

Ahsoka, the highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars series, is all set to make its debut in August 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel on the first day of Star Wars Celebration 2023, which was held this Friday, April 7, 2023, the first official trailer for the upcoming Disney + series was dropped. The series has been developed by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. It will act as a standalone sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

The official teaser trailer for the series provides the audience with exciting glimpses of the titular character Ahsoka Tano, reprised by actor Rosario Dawson, on her quest to search for both Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. The 1.51-minute trailer offers an array of intriguing Star Wars connections.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems that Dawson's Ahsoka Tano will be seen making preparations to rescue the entire galaxy from a massive threat that could end everything the Original Star Wars Trilogy heroes fought so hard for and for so long to create.

Three significant details in the brand new Ahsoka trailer explored

1) The official trailer displays a Lothal-like Jedi Temple and Lothal’s Capital City

A still from Ahsoka trailer (Image Via Star wars/YouTube)

The very beginning of Ahsoka's official teaser trailer showcases the titular main character, a former Jedi, walking through the ruins of some kind of temple. The temple-like location looks quite similar to the Lothal Jedi Temple, which is an immensely significant location in the story of Rebels.

While it is very unlikely that the place will be the exact same temple, it is evident that the titular character's journey to look for Thrawn and Ezra will allow her to visit an array of locations powered by the Force.

Continuing with the traits of the new series serving as a sequel to Rebels, the trailer displays the planet of Lothal. The world used to be a prime location for Rebels, with the ending scene of the series situated in Lothal, setting up a backdrop for Ahsoka.

It makes absolute sense that one of the prime locations of the series will be Lothal, especially as the show will see the return of Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren to the Star Wars franchise.

2) The trailer showcases the debut of Hera Syndulla in her first Star Wars live-action series

A still from Ahsoka trailer (Image Via Star wars/YouTube)

Arguably one of the biggest surprises in the upcoming series' teaser trailer is Hera Syndulla, making her live-action debut. The crucial character will be portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In the newly dropped trailer, Hera Syndulla is displayed similarly to how she was shown in Rebels: as a brave, daring, and courageous pilot, outgunning and outlying her pursuers. The latter part of the trailer showcases Hera giving an impactful speech to New Republic pilots. This hints at her character in the post-return era of the Jedi government in Star Wars.

3) The trailer shows the return of Mon Mothma

A still from Ahsoka trailer (Image Via Star wars/YouTube)

Another clue found in the official trailer for the series is the return of Mon Mothma, portrayed by Genevieve O'Reilly. After being part of Andor and Rogue One, the pivotal character evidently made her return to the Star Wars world as a member of the New Republic panel.

Mothma played a significant character in the New Republic outfit as the Chancellor after the epic fall of the Empire, so her appearance in the upcoming series is quite fitting in regards to its placement in the timeline of Star Wars.

The appearance of the titular character and the return of the New Republic in the series could be crucial. This could denote that the main character is working with the New Republic, as she attempts to inform them of the reality that Thrawn is reconstructing the entire Empire from the shadows.

Don't forget to watch Ahsoka, which will arrive on Disney+ in August 2023.

