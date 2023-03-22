The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 recap: A tale of two foundlings

The Mandalorian season 3 returned with an all-new episode on March 22, 2023, bringing back the fan favorite Grogu, who was one of the crucial elements missing from the main plot of the previous episode, and the now redeemed Din Djarin, aka Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal). This episode sees the two train with the Mandalorians and gives a concrete picture of their world and its people.

The episode, titled The Foundling, focuses on two younglings, Grogu and Ragnar, with the latter getting kidnapped after an attack from a dragon-like creature. The episode featured a heartfelt storyline, some intriguing action, and one of the best pacing the current season has seen so far. It was also a crucial block in the world building of the show.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 recap: Djarin's present and Grogu's past

As expected from this episode, the plot moved forward after Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) managed to take a bath in the living waters to redeem themselves. They were welcomed back to the covert with open arms, as Din was once again reunited with Grogu in a completely new place.

The episode moved on to depict the ways of the people of Mandalore, with their elaborate training schemes and their practice drills. Grogu is soon asked by Din to join the other foundlings and train. With his affinity for force, the tiny Grogu is easily able to master the drills and beat the other foundlings.

After Grogu's win, a bitter Ragnar was snatched up by a dragon-like creature, who flew away with the foundling. Din and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) gave it a chase but failed to continue as their jetpack fuel ran out. Bo was able to pinpoint the location of the creature's lair.

Soon, Paz, Mando, and Bo went to the monster's lair to save the child after receiving information from the Armorer. Meanwhile, Grogu got his first introduction to the ways of the Mandalorians and also received his first armor. This prompted the young Grogu to think about his past. This also gave a glimpse at the traumatized past of the foundling, as he recalled how some brave Jedis saved him from a terrible fate when the stormtroopers attacked.

Meanwhile, the three of them were waiting to attack the dragon and save the child. It was revealed that the child was Paz's son. As the fight ensued, Paz rushed in alone to save his son, but this prompted the creature to take off with the foundling again. This is when Din came in yet again to save the day. The monster is shot, and Din dives to catch the child, effectively saving his life.

They take the monster's hatchlings and bring them back to the camp. Bo-Katan is praised by the Armorer and seems to have earned the respect of everyone around her. At the end of the episode, Bo tells the Armorer that she saw the Mythosaur in real life, much to the proud surprise of the latter.

This concludes the episode, with a lot more to come from the series in the coming days.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.

