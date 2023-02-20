8 things to expect in The Mandalorian season three

As fans eagerly await the arrival of The Mandalorian's third season, anticipation for the thrilling events that will unfold for their beloved characters continues to grow. The Star Wars franchise is known for its galactic-spanning adventures, which the show's serialized format on Disney Plus has only enhanced.

For over 45 years, Star Wars has produced some of the most beloved content in the franchise, and The Mandalorian is no exception. The upcoming season is poised to outdo its predecessors, prompting fans to speculate about what is in store.

With a top-tier cast and crew, The Mandalorian has quickly become a fan favorite and is poised to offer even more exhilarating experiences in its upcoming season. What can fans expect? That's the question on everyone's mind.

Space battles, a connection to the Sequel trilogy, and 6 other things that fans can expect from The Mandalorian season three

1) More Mandalorians: Brotherhood of the Beskar

The clan grows stronger (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season three is set to deliver more of what fans have been clamoring for: more Mandalorians. In a galaxy where they have become increasingly rare, the proud warriors with a deep connection to the Jedi have captured the imagination of fans since the days of Boba Fett.

The trailer for the upcoming season has already teased the appearance of multiple Mandalorians, each with their own unique colors and outfits. This promises to further expand the rich history and culture of the Mandalorians, revealing that there are still many adventures to be had with this fascinating group of characters.

2) Moff Gideon's revenge

Will the Empire strike back? (Image via Lucasfilm)

The return of Moff Gideon, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito in The Mandalorian season three is sure to bring some serious drama. Fans can expect the villain to seek revenge after being defeated and losing his forces, the child, and witnessing the power of Luke Skywalker.

Moff Gideon is known for his cold and calculated nature, so it's safe to assume that he may have some tricks up his sleeve, making Din Djarin's journey to Mandalore even more difficult.

As Din Djarin faces countless challenges along the way, the remnants of the Empire, led by Moff Gideon, may be hot on his trail, seeking revenge. With Moff Gideon's cunning mind, he may already be several steps ahead, making it harder for Din Djarin to succeed in his mission.

3) Darksaber drama: The battle for Mandalore

The weapon that divides Mandalorians (Image via Lucasfilm)

One of the most significant plot points in The Mandalorian season two was the introduction of the Darksaber and the power struggle that followed its possession. With Din Djarin winning the weapon from Moff Gideon in the finale, he now holds a responsibility he never asked for.

Darksaber has a black Kyber crystal, which makes it instantly recognizable and iconic, but its true power lies in its ability to determine the ruler of Mandalore. The Darksaber has a complicated history in Mandalorian culture and has caused a lot of infighting among the people.

Bo-Katan, a character introduced in season two, has a deep connection to the weapon and previously attempted to obtain it from Moff Gideon. With Din now in possession of the Darksaber, it remains to be seen how the power struggle between the two characters will unfold in season three.

4) The Living Waters

A source of healing or harm? (Image via Lucasfilm)

In the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, a critical storyline will revolve around Din Djarin's quest to redeem himself after removing his helmet in front of others. To regain his status as a Mandalorian, he must return to Mandalore and seek out the Living Waters.

This is a vital part of the Mandalorian tradition and is said to bring spiritual and physical healing to those who partake. Fans can look forward to learning more about Mandalore's history as Din Djarin embarks on this quest.

The Living Waters is sure to be a fascinating and significant part of the story. Additionally, Din Djarin may uncover more information about his past and connections to the Mandalorian people within the ruins of the destroyed planet.

5) Space Battles: The galactic skirmish

The adrenaline-fueled fight for survival (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most exciting aspects of The Mandalorian is its thrilling space battles, and fans can expect more of this in season three. The show's protagonist, Din Djarin, is seen in the trailer flying his new spaceship through quick scenes in space.

While it may not be Razor Crest, his new ride is fast, agile, and pre-Empire, making it a formidable opponent in any space battle. Din Djarin has already proven himself to be a skilled pilot, and the trailer shows him expertly dodging blaster fire during space combat.

The action is sure to be exhilarating, with plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It remains to be seen what tricks Din Djarin has up his sleeve, but fans can be sure that he will pull out all the stops to emerge victorious in any space battle.

6) Grogu's Antics

The little one's big adventures (Image via Lucasfilm)

Grogu's character, also known as "Baby Yoda," has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. The character has become a fan-favorite for his adorable appearance and mysterious backstory.

The relationship between Grogu and Din Djarin has been likened to that of a father and son, and it's no surprise that the mischievous Grogu gets himself into all sorts of mischief.

As the Empire continues to hunt down Grogu due to the importance of his blood, it's expected that he will be at the center of even more trouble in season three. Fans can expect Grogu to remain a significant presence in the show, and his antics will keep audiences entertained.

7) The resurgence of Death Watch

A dangerous group with a violent past (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian has always focused strongly on Mandalorian culture, and in its third season, it's set to explore this even further. With Din Djarin returning to his devastated home planet, it's almost certain that the show will delve into Death Watch's history.

The terrorist group rescued Din Djarin after separatist droids attacked him and played a significant role in his life. While Star Wars fans may be familiar with Death Watch from The Clone Wars animated series, The Mandalorian's easy accessibility means that casual viewers may not be as familiar with them.

Fans can expect to learn more about the group's origins, goals, and how they fit into the larger Star Wars universe. With such a rich history to draw from, it's sure to be an exciting and informative journey for viewers.

8) The continuing canon: Sequel trilogy connections

Tying the past to the present (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been a divisive topic amongst fans, but there is no denying that Disney and Lucasfilm consider it a canon. While the previous seasons of The Mandalorian did not reference the sequels much, the second season did allude to them.

The upcoming season will introduce a character from the sequels, Babu Frik, a droid smith with an unknown purpose. While sequels are not often mentioned outside the films, Babu Frik's appearance in The Mandalorian confirms their place in the Star Wars universe. Fans are eager to see how this connection will unfold in the new season.

The Mandalorian season three is set to debut on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023.

