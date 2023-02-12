"Grogu on a day out with mommy and daddy": The Mandalorian fans react to Grogu's new image from season 3

The Mandalorian started off as the lone spin-off of the Star Wars series, which fans were a little skeptical about. But that was until Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, made his way into the hearts of viewers all over the world.

In season 3 of the series, which premieres on March 1, Din and Grogu's adventures as they journey through the galaxy will be explored further. With the release date drawing nearer, Disney Plus has released an exciting new picture of the series, and fans are swooning over how cute Grogu looks.

Coral @Coral97493619 @DiscussingFilm aww, grogu on a day out with mommy and daddy, good for him! @DiscussingFilm aww, grogu on a day out with mommy and daddy, good for him!

Baby Yoda has been a sensation among fans ever since he was introduced in the series. The upcoming season will follow some brand new adventures, which Grogub will be a part of.

The Mandalorian and Grogu take over Twitter with the new image

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm New image from ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 3. New image from ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 3. https://t.co/OBZ2Krkpng

The new Grogu picture has fans commenting on Twitter about how adorable he is, being carried by Bo-Katan and Din Djarin.

『Whyvie』 @whyverious @DiscussingFilm Young me and my parents on the way to McDonalds @DiscussingFilm Young me and my parents on the way to McDonalds

pronit mallick @MallickPronit @DiscussingFilm Grogu looks like the one who came to crack the deal with his henchmen @DiscussingFilm Grogu looks like the one who came to crack the deal with his henchmen

The three appearing side-by-side have led the internet to compare the team to a family and also lean towards shipping Din Djarin and Bo-Katan.

Altithorax @Altithorax1 @DiscussingFilm How long till people ship these two ? @DiscussingFilm How long till people ship these two ?

VIBE @ITSVlBE @DiscussingFilm Now this looks an official show. Kenobi looked fan made the whole time @DiscussingFilm Now this looks an official show. Kenobi looked fan made the whole time

The duo's appearance together builds up a lot of speculation regarding what awaits in the new season.

The Mandalorian season 3 will air on March 1

The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spin-off that follows the adventures of Din Djarin, who was once a lone bounty hunter, as he meets Grogu, a 50-year-old baby with great Jedi powers and some dangerous enemies.

In the season 2 finale, we saw the surprise appearance of another fan favorite character, Luke Skywalker, who took Grogu away to start his Jedi training. However, Din and Grogu got back together in The Book of Boba Fett, and the trailer for season 3 has also teased that they have been reunited.

This makes fans wonder whether season 3 will see a new Grogu, who is now in complete control of his powers after he finished training with Luke Skywalker. What does this mean for the third season? Is another war brewing? We will have to wait to find out when the season debuts.

As of now, we know that season 3 will see Grogu and the Mandalorian continue their journey through the galaxy while the New Republic struggles to move the galaxy away from its dark history. The duo will make new enemies as well as forge new bonds as they journey together.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to have eight episodes. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Espisto. The long list of directors for the series includes Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer, along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck will serve as co-executive producers for the installment.

The Mandalorian will be arriving with its first episode of the third installment on March 1, 2023. Since it is a Disney Plus feature, season 3 will be exclusively available to stream on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Watch this space to learn more about The Mandalorian season 3.

