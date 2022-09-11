"With you, the force is strong": Twitter explodes as The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer drops

The trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 is out, and fans haven't stopped talking about it. The third season 3 is scheduled to drop in February 2023. The gripping trailer offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold this season.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the trailer dropped. One user enthusiastically mentioned, ''With you, the force is strong,'' referring to the iconic line from the Star Wars franchise.

With that said, keep reading to find out what fans have to say about the trailer.

Twitterati goes berserk as The Mandalorian season 3 drops

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. Most fans seemed enthusiastic about the upcoming installment, and praised the flamboyant trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

PKalsiArt @pkalsiart @themandalorian @DisneyPlus Omg I can't wait!!!! I loved season 1 and 2 so much that I was inspired to draw The Mandalorian - my colour pencil drawing below 🙂 @themandalorian @DisneyPlus Omg I can't wait!!!! I loved season 1 and 2 so much that I was inspired to draw The Mandalorian - my colour pencil drawing below 🙂👇 https://t.co/mBzyMCWMAL

She-Gwumby @ghost_wubbers @cam_thee_man @themandalorian @DisneyPlus Honestly kinda liked it, hope it’s more singular and deliberate than S2 was @cam_thee_man @themandalorian @DisneyPlus Honestly kinda liked it, hope it’s more singular and deliberate than S2 was

The trailer is quite atmospheric and fans of the franchise would certainly love it. It's replete with stunning visuals and although it offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events that'll unfold this season, it doesn't give away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience. Season 3 is expected to drop in February 2023. A fourth season is reportedly in the works.

More details about The Mandalorian plot and cast

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events depicted in Return of the Jedi, and focuses on the titular character. The official synopsis of the series, as per Star Wars' official YouTube channel, reads:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The first two seasons of the show received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the action sequences, visual aesthetics, and entertaining storyline. The show explores a number of profound themes, including family, parenthood, and morality, among others.

The series features Pedro Pascal in the lead role. Pascal's performance as Din Djarin received high praise from viewers and critics. Apart from The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years. Game of Thrones fans will recognize him as Oberyn Martell. He has also starred in Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Equalizer 2, to name a few.

The show also stars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Weathers is widely known for his performances in the iconic Rocky franchise, Predator, and Arrested Development. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

The series was created by Jonn Favreau, who's helmed several popular MCU projects, including the Iron Man and Spider-Man flicks, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and many more.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava