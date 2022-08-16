Bryce Dallas Howard net worth: Jurassic World star's fortune explored as she reveals she was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt 

Post the release of the Jurassic World sequels, there were multiple reports stating that Bryce Dallas Howard was paid less for the films compared to Chris Pratt. In a recent interview with Insider, Howard confirmed the same, although she did not reveal the exact numbers. She explained:

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic’, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Bryce added that Pratt ensured that she was paid properly from other Jurassic World properties like video games and theme park rides.

“I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Bryce Dallas Howard’s net worth is about $25 million

Born on March 2, 1981, Bryce Dallas Howard is well-known for her performances on stage, in movies, and on television. She gained recognition for her appearances in movies like The Village, Lady in the Water, As You Like It, Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Although details on her assets are not available, she has earned most of her wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

She initially became popular for her performances in several plays and was cast in the fantasy thriller The Village. This was followed by Manderlay, Lady in the Water, and As You Like It. She portrayed Gwen Stacy in the 2007 superhero film Spider-Man 3 and Katherine Brewster Connor in the 2009 science fiction action film, Terminator Salvation.

Howard was praised for her performance as Hilly Holbrook in The Help and she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same. She was then cast as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Bryce helmed a segment of the anthology series Call Me Crazy: A Five Film and an episode of the science-fiction anthology series Black Mirror. She has also directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Bryce Dallas Howard is currently married to actor Seth Gabel. The pair first met at New York University and tied the knot in June 2006. Their son Theo was born in 2007 and their daughter Beatrice in 2012.

