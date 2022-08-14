Bad Bunny net worth: International superstar's fortune explored as he celebrates opening of Miami restaurant with celebrities 

An event was recently organized following the opening of Bad Bunny’s restaurant in Miami on August 11, also co-owned by David Grutman. Called the Gekko, the Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant is situated in the Brickell neighborhood.

The rapper was spotted in a black suit with black sunglasses and was cheered on by his fans while on his way to the event. Well-known personalities from the entertainment industry joined the celebrations including Joe Jonas, Andy Garcia, Future, Karol G, Sophie Turner, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Jhayco, and more.

The restaurant can serve 185 customers. Designed by Rockwell Group, it has indoor as well as outdoor seating facilities. Speaking about the restaurant, David Grutman said that it was a result of his food obsession and while he wished to do something combined with his choice of food, he knew that Bunny would be the perfect partner after speaking to him.

The menu has the best food items including wagyu beef cuts, sushi rolls, and Japanese cuisines. There is also a Tomahawk steak and filet mignon on the menu.

How much is Bad Bunny worth?

Bad Bunny has earned a lot of wealth from his work as a rapper and singer (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny is famous for his deep and slurred vocal style, and his collaborations with singers like Arcangel, Rosalia, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Daddy Yankee, and others.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 28-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. Although details on his assets are not available, he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a singer, and has earned millions from the success of his albums.

The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico native became popular on SoundCloud, where he released music as an independent artist and was signed by the record label, Hear this Music. He became a familiar name following the release of his song Soy Peor in 2016 and collaborated with Cardi B and Drake on I Like It and Mia.

Bad Bunny released his first album, X 100pre in 2018 and received a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album. He then collaborated with J Balvin on the album Oasis in 2019, and released his second album, YHLQMDLG in 2020. His next album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo along with the single Dakiti, topped the Billboard 200 chart.

He got involved with WWE in 2021 and first appeared for the American promotion during the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2021. He appeared on Monday Night Raw and received his training in wrestling at the WWE Performance Center under Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

Bad Bunny once emerged as the winner of the WWE 24/7 Championship. He then competed and won a tag team match at the flagship event, WrestleMania 37.

