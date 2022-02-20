LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion sets - Where to buy, price, release date and more

Before the final chapter of the dinosaur-filled world, Jurassic World: Dominion, hits theaters, LEGO is giving fans the opportunity to add new sets to their collection.

The upcoming sequel is set four years after the events of the previous film and will showcase humans and dinosaurs living side-by-side. Jurassic World: Dominion's trailer teased the creatures threatening humankind into extinction while Owen and his crew travel around the world to find a way to ensure the future of all species.

The film will also see the return of the original Jurassic Park cast members - Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The LEGO sets will include the largest assortment of dinosaurs ever featured along with minifigures of the stars.

All about the Jurassic World: Dominion LEGO sets

The new sets by LEGO include some of the franchise's most iconic characters, like Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Ellie Sattler. Some of these new sets are inspired by scenes from Jurassic World: Dominion, giving insights into what viewers can expect from the highly-anticipated film.

The first set is a 27-piece LEGO DUPLO that brings 'Dinosaur Nursery' to life with three baby dinos. The 91-piece 'Jurassic World Pteranodon Chase' set teases Owen's survival from an attack from the flying dino in Jurassic World: Dominion. The 140-piece 'Jurassic World T-Rex Dinosaur Breakout' also teases a scene from the film in which a T-Rex wreaks havoc on a helipad. The 167-piece teases a bike chase with an Atrociraptor, which will also be seen in the film.

In another set, a 173-piece 'Jurassic World Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture' features the fan-favorite Velociraptors as they get trapped in a cage inside a truck. The 293-piece 'Jurassic World Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush' set includes an airplane and a flying dino. The final set, a 461-piece 'Jurassic World T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout' set teases a deadly encounter between Dominion's new raptors and the T-Rex.

The film, Jurassic World: Dominion, will hit theaters on June 10 and the Jurassic World LEGO sets will be available starting April 17, exclusively on LEGO Retail stores, LEGO website and major retailers worldwide.

10938 LEGO DUPLO Dinosaur Nursery

The 10938 LEGO DUPLO Dinosaur Nursery includes 3 baby dinosaurs inspired by Jurassic World and is safe for children above the age of 2. The set includes a Triceratops in a cave, a Pteranodon in a nest, and a Brachiosaurus using its long neck to nibble leaves from a tree, a total of 27 pieces.

The toys will help toddlers develop fine motor skills and emotional intelligence while playing with the adorable dinosaurs in their habitats. The LEGO set retails at $19.99.

76943 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pteranodon Chase

The 76943 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pteranodon Chase is inspired by the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion and includes a brick-built dock, fish stall and buggy, minifigures of Owen Grady and Maisie with a fishing road and lasso, as well as a Pteranodon. The LEGO set will retail at $19.99, includes 91 pieces and is safe for children above the age of 4.

76944 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex Dinosaur Breakout

The 76944 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex Dinosaur Breakout includes a helipad, a helicopter, a fence for the T-Rex to smash through, a dinosaur egg, a walkie-talkie, a tranquilizer, minifigures of Owen Grady, Zia Rodriguez and a wildlife guard. The set is also inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion and includes 140 pieces.

The LEGO set will retail at $49.99 and is safe for children above the age of 4.

76945 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase

The 76945 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase is an action-packet set inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion. It includes a market with a wall for the fierce Atrociraptor, a cool motorcycle to smash through and a battle pit for 2 small dinosaur figures along with minifigures of Owen Grady and Rainn Delacourt.

The LEGO set will retail at $19.99, includes 167 pieces and is safe for children above the age of 6.

76946 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

The 76946 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture is a fantastic playset featuring minifigures of Maisie and Rainn Delacourt, dinosaurs Blue and Beta, a truck, a bike, a dinosaur cage with a trap and a chicken drumstick to use as dinosaur bait. It is also inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion and includes 173 pieces.

The LEGO set will retail at $29.99 and is safe for children above the age of 6.

76947 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

The 76947 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush recreated the epic action scene from Jurassic World: Dominion. It includes a cool airplane with space in the cockpit for Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Kayla Watts. The plane has spinning propellers, an opening cargo hold and engines designed to break off from under the attack by Quetzalcoatlus.

The LEGO set will retail at $39.99 and €49.99, includes 293 pieces and is safe for children above the age of 7.

76948 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout

The 76948 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout is also inspired by the Jurassic World: Dominion. It includes a market with an enclosure for the T-Rex, a large rig truck with a cage to transport the Atrociraptor, 2 tranquilizers and minifigures of Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Rainn Delacourt and Soyona Santos.

The LEGO set will retail at $79.99 and €89.99, includes 461 pieces and is safe for children above the age of 8.

Catch Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters from June 10 and these amazing film-inspired LEGO sets from April 17.

Edited by Titlee Sen