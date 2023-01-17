''Pedro Pascal's year'': Twitter explodes as The Mandalorian drops season 3 trailer

Disney has dropped a new The Mandalorian season 3 trailer along with the release date, confirming that the Star Wars show is arriving soon.

The series premieres on March 1 on Disney+ The new trailer for #TheMandalorian Season 3 has been released.The series premieres on March 1 on Disney+ The new trailer for #TheMandalorian Season 3 has been released.The series premieres on March 1 on Disney+ https://t.co/vfjXivWqLz

The trailer release has caught the internet by storm as fans expressed their excitement for the new season and all the adventures it holds, which was teased in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal strikes again in the new season of The Mandalorian, and fans cannot help but feel that this year holds fortunes for the actor. After The Last of Us premiered this week, we can't wait to see what more Pascal has in store for us, and neither can the internet.

Twitter is abuzz after the trailer drop of The Mandalorian season 3

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has teased the next step of Din Djarin and Grogu's journey, and we've seen them return to Mandalore, which also teases the possibility of a new war between the various Mandalorian factions. Check out some of the fan reactions to the trailer below.

Cole @Colethelad19 @DiscussingFilm Wow this is really the year of Pedro pascal @DiscussingFilm Wow this is really the year of Pedro pascal

malique matthews @MatthewsMalique @DiscussingFilm It looks more interesting than the first two seasons @DiscussingFilm It looks more interesting than the first two seasons

Sancheezzzy ✵ @Scoby20 @DiscussingFilm Pedro catching TLOU and Mando bag. WE LOVE TO SEE IT. @DiscussingFilm Pedro catching TLOU and Mando bag. WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

After The Last of Us, this is Pedro Pascal's next big feature, where the actor can be expected to show off his potential. Fans are rooting for Pascal after the new trailer teased his return.

Barrett @BSendrowski @DiscussingFilm Between this and TLOU, Pedro is doing quite well with TV shows @DiscussingFilm Between this and TLOU, Pedro is doing quite well with TV shows

V (Comissions Open) @ShillofNothing @DiscussingFilm Mandalorian Season 3 and Last of Us airing at the same time, Pedro is winning @DiscussingFilm Mandalorian Season 3 and Last of Us airing at the same time, Pedro is winning

All about The Mandalorian season 3: Trailer, release date, and where to watch

The wait for the third season of The Mandalorian has been a long one, and fans have grown impatient. The series made its debut in 2019, and a second season followed a year later. After three long years, the series brings us the much-anticipated third installment.

Disney+ dropped the new trailer for season 3 of The Star Wars spinoff during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trailer opens with Pascal's Din Djarin saying,

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for? Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

It is soon revealed that the bounty hunter will return to Mandalore and be reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. There will be some contention with old allies and new enemies as Djarin and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian season 3 stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as "The Armorer," Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

The new eight-episode season has been directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Showrunner and scriptwriter Jon Favreau serve as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, for the third season.

The Mandalorian season 3 will exclusively premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform this March 1, 2023.

