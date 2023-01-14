The Mandalorian trailer gets a release date

The Mandalorian is one of the few shows that is difficult to dislike and impossible to ignore. The Star Wars spinoff that kick-started the Star Wars franchise's grip on live-action television is all set to get a third season after viewers waited for over two years. The show's first two seasons received praise and admiration from all across the world. It should be no different for the new season.

There is good news for die-hard Star Wars fans who have waited a long time for The Mandalorian. Disney+ has officially revealed that the show's third season will receive a full-length trailer on January 16, 2023, roughly two months before the awaited premiere of the show. A teaser trailer was previously released, but it didn't disclose much. Several sources predict that the first glimpse will also arrive in a few days.

Read on for more details about The Mandalorian season 3.

More about The Mandalorian season 3

The third season of The Mandalorian took quite some time to arrive. The original season premiered in 2019, and a second season followed a year later. But since then, it has been a blank slate. Thankfully, the show is returning to complete Din Djarin and Grogu's journey with its upcoming season.

Previously, The Book of Boba Fett continued the tale with its seven-episode run, the impact of which would see a new season of The Mandalorian. Interestingly, it would see Pedro Pascal's lead hero and Grogu reunited.

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who was confirmed to be present for a large part of the show, is anticipated to have a significant role in the new season.

Several cast members of the upcoming season have confirmed that this season will build up to a climatic finale, something that fans should look forward to.

Giancarlo Esposito, one of the lead actors on the show, spoke about the third season, saying:

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about."

The upcoming season of the show will star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as “The Armorer”, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

The Mandalorian will premiere with its third season on March 1, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

