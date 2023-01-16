The Last of Us fans go berserk as HBO Max crashes during series premiere

The Last of Us premiere was an eagerly-awaited moment for fans of the franchise, and when HBO Max faced issues and crashed during the premiere of the series, fans could not keep calm.

The HBO series is possibly one of the biggest shows of the year as it is based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all time.

The series boasts some notable stars, including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The Last of Us is the next big thing on HBO with a huge production that includes a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones.

The series is backed by showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann.

Fans disappointed as HBO Max crashes during the series premiere

Given the popularity and anticipation amongst fans, HBO Max's servers seemingly began to give in under the stress of viewership during the premiere of The Last of Us.

As soon as the show premiered on Sunday night, users all over the US began taking to social media to report that the app was experiencing errors. This obviously dampened fans' spirits as they had to wait longer to enjoy the show.

delaney @duhlaneyblair delaney @duhlaneyblair been thinking about the last of us for weeks and now its actually gonna start and i don't know what to do with myself been thinking about the last of us for weeks and now its actually gonna start and i don't know what to do with myself HBO max keeps crashing and that’s honestly exciting like good for them!!! twitter.com/duhlaneyblair/… HBO max keeps crashing and that’s honestly exciting like good for them!!! twitter.com/duhlaneyblair/…

intergalactic @hellojof @AskPlayStation @HBOMaxHelp The HBO Max app on PS5 is crashing whenever I try to play anything!! You better fix that up before The Las of Us premiere @AskPlayStation @HBOMaxHelp The HBO Max app on PS5 is crashing whenever I try to play anything!! You better fix that up before The Las of Us premiere 😵

Lou @ImmortalLou30 Lol of course HBO Max is crashing for me Lol of course HBO Max is crashing for me

Following mass outrage on Twitter, HBO Max reached out to fans. The streaming service replied to individual Twitter threads offering distressed viewers help to fix the app.

HBOMaxHelp @HBOMaxHelp @Teshy_Poo Hey there! Thanks for reaching out. More than happy to help. We want to make sure that you are able to stream successfully. Can you please DM us with your device model and HBO Max email? This way we can better assist with the crashing that you are experiencing? Thanks! ^AC twitter.com/messages/compo… @Teshy_Poo Hey there! Thanks for reaching out. More than happy to help. We want to make sure that you are able to stream successfully. Can you please DM us with your device model and HBO Max email? This way we can better assist with the crashing that you are experiencing? Thanks! ^AC twitter.com/messages/compo…

HBOMaxHelp @HBOMaxHelp @risingtied Hi Erika! We want to make sure that you're able to enjoy #TheLastofUs . Please give the following steps a try and see if they help with the crashing you're experiencing: itsh.bo/troubleshoot-tv . If crashing persists, please DM us with your HBO Max email for further support. ^AH twitter.com/messages/compo… @risingtied Hi Erika! We want to make sure that you're able to enjoy #TheLastofUs. Please give the following steps a try and see if they help with the crashing you're experiencing: itsh.bo/troubleshoot-tv. If crashing persists, please DM us with your HBO Max email for further support. ^AH twitter.com/messages/compo…

HBOMaxHelp @HBOMaxHelp @Mangamazing Hi, thanks for contacting us about the app crashing you're experiencing on your PS5. We're here to help. Unless you have already, please try the following troubleshooting itsh.bo/troubleshoot-tv on your PS5. Please let us know if that resolves the HBO Max app crashing. ^AM @Mangamazing Hi, thanks for contacting us about the app crashing you're experiencing on your PS5. We're here to help. Unless you have already, please try the following troubleshooting itsh.bo/troubleshoot-tv on your PS5. Please let us know if that resolves the HBO Max app crashing. ^AM

All about The Last of Us

Based on the PlayStation franchise, the series is a sci-fi adventure thriller that has made its debut as a series on HBO Max. The official synopsis of the show, according to HBO, is as follows:

"The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively. They will be joined by Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy, and Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene.

Others starring in the show include Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, and Lamar Johnson, among others.

The Last of Us made its premiere on January 15, 2023. The show will air the rest of its episodes on HBO Max every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

