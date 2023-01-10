''I'm not a gamer'': The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey reveals she has never played the video game

The Last of Us actress Bella Ramsey recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed that she has never played the iconic video game that the HBO show is based on. When Jimmy Kimmel asked her about it, she said,

''No, I'm not a gamer.''

In The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey portrays the role of a teenage girl named Ellie, who's being smuggled out of the country by a criminal named Joel during a series of devastating events.

It also stars Pedro Pascal in a key role, with many others portraying significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and will premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023.

Bella Ramsey opens up on watching The Last of Us gameplay, friendship with Pedro Pascal, Game of Thrones, and more details.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bella Ramsey mentioned that if she ''does not know what I'm (she's) doing, then it seems to work out the best,'' while talking about the fact that she's never played the The Last of Us video game.

Ramsey said that she did, however, watch the gameplay of The Last of Us on YouTube. She went on to discuss her friendship with lead actor Pedro Pascal. She said,

''I'm pretty attached (to Pedro Pascal). Appropriately and healthily attached to him.''

Ramsey, who starred in Game of Thrones as a young Lyanna Mormont, spoke about her character's brutal death in the iconic HBO show. She said,

''Well, I anticipated being told. I'd heard rumors that, like, you'd get the phone call saying that, listen, 'You're gonna die this season.' I didn't get a phone call. I just..Actually my mom read it first. On, like, in the middle of the night, she was--she gets very excited about the script--she was reading it and let me know in the morning. She's like, 'you die.'''

Apart from Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey has starred in The Worst Witch, Becoming Elizabeth, Resistance, and many more.

A quick look at The Last of Us plot, trailer, cast, and more.

Based on the iconic game of the same name, The Last of Us centers around a teenage girl and a smuggler who navigate numerous challenges and struggles in a post-apocalyptic America. As per IMDb, here's a short description of the series:

''Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.''

The trailer lasts around two and a half minutes, but it doesn't reveal any spoilers. It clearly sets the series' dark, dystopian tone while offering a peek into the minds of the central characters. The trailer begins with a voiceover that defines the thematic aspect of the series, saying:

''If you don't think there's hope for the world, why bother going on?''

It is considered one of the most-anticipated shows of the year, and fans can expect it to do complete justice to the acclaimed video game. The star cast includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and many others.

The Last of Us will be available to watch on HBO on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

