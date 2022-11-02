Why did Starz cancel Becoming Elizabeth after one season?

Starz has canceled the historical drama series Becoming Elizabeth after the first season, according to Deadline.

Becoming Elizabeth made its debut on Starz on June 12, 2022, and has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The series features Alicia von Rittberg in the lead role, along with many others like Jessica Raine and Romola Garai in pivotal supporting roles.

Starz cancels Becoming Elizabeth after season 1 because of reported decline in viewership

Although the makers have reportedly not revealed the reason behind the cancelation, Deadline has attributed the declining viewership as a potential factor that could have led to the makers pulling the plug on the series.

As per Live+Same Day Nielsen data, the show's first episode, which was its most-watched episode, garnered 158,000 viewers. Over the next few weeks, the viewership declined.

Another key factor was the age demographic. Deadline has observed that most of the show's viewers were not part of the ''ad-friendly'' 18-49 age group.

Earlier, series creator Anya Reiss had shared a few GIFs on her Twitter account that seemed to imply there won't be another season of Becoming Elizabeth. One GIF mentions ''you're finished,'' with the caption ''Starz to us. I'm afraid,'' while another GIF was posted as a response to a fan.

Reiss had also put out a tweet last month where she spoke about the ending of season 1 and addressed the ''cliffhanger.''

Or at least... that's my story ‍ So to anyone who misinterpreted Becoming Elizabeth's end - it was not a cliffhanger - but an ironic wink to our audience - because of course, you know the rest of the story... so why would we continue. #becomingelizabeth Or at least... that's my story So to anyone who misinterpreted Becoming Elizabeth's end - it was not a cliffhanger - but an ironic wink to our audience - because of course, you know the rest of the story... so why would we continue. #becomingelizabeth Or at least... that's my story 😮‍💨

More details about Becoming Elizabeth plot and cast

The series focuses on the early days of Queen Elizabeth I's life and her tumultuous journey to becoming the Queen.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to STARZ's YouTube channel:

''Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and s*xual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.''

The show features Alicia von Rittberg in the role of Elizabeth Tudor. Von Rittberg has received great praise for her portrayal of the various facets of an immensely complex character.

Apart from Becoming Elizabeth, von Rittberg has appeared in numerous other shows and films like Fury, Charité, Resistance, and many more.

Apart from Alicia von Rittberg, the show also features several others in crucial supporting roles like Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, Romola Garai as Mary Tudor, Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey, and Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, among many others.

The show has received critical acclaim for its writing, intriguing storyline, and performances by the actors. The series is helmed by recognized screenwriter Anya Reiss, whose credits include EastEnders and Ackley Bridge.

