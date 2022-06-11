Who was Elizabeth Tudor? UK's iconic queen's young life explored in Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth

Starz' latest drama Becoming Elizabeth is set to air on June 12, 2022. The series dramatizes the early life of Queen Elizabeth I. The show arrives a few months after Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she marked the 70th anniversary of her reign as the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Continue reading to learn more about Elizabeth Tudor's early life and numerous other details about Becoming Elizabeth, including the plot, cast, and more.

Starz' Becoming Elizabeth: Elizabeth Tudor's early life, ascendance to the throne and more details

Elizabeth Tudor was born on September 7, 1533 to King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn at Greenwich Palace. Boleyn was King Henry VIII's second wife. Tudor was proclaimed an illegitimate child after her parents' marriage was annulled following Boleyn's execution in 1536.

She grew up an orphan during her teenage years after her father's death, following which Edward VI ruled the country until 1556. When her half-sister Mary I later became the Queen, Tudor was sent to jail for almost a year after being suspected of backing Protestant rebels.

Tudor became the Queen after Mary's death in 1558. She soon rose to popularity with her charismatic leadership and it was during her reign that some of the greatest English literature and paintings were produced, including works by William Shakespeare. She was generally considered more moderate than her father when it came to religious and economic policies. While many of her political and economic decisions and policies continue to divide historians and scholars, Elizabeth Tudor is widely regarded as one of England's most influential monarchs and continues to enjoy a significant amount of popularity.

Becoming Elizabeth plot and cast

Becoming Elizabeth focuses on the eventful early life of Elizabeh Tudor, who rose to power after the death of her father, King Henry VIII. A description of the series on Starz' official YouTube channel reads:

''Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.''

The series is expected to be a nuanced portrait of the life of one of England's greatest monarchs. A trailer for the show was dropped on April 21, 2022. It offers a peek into the ruthless world of ambition and power in 16th century England. Without giving away too many details, the trailer wonderfully captures the heart of the show.

The show stars Alicia von Rittberg in the lead role of Elizabeth Tudor, along with several noted actors in the supporting cast, including Romola Garai as Mary I; Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour; Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr; and many more. The series is helmed by noted playwright and screenwriter Anya Reiss.

Don't miss Becoming Elizabeth on Starz on June 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far