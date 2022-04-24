What time will Julia Roberts' Gaslit air on Starz? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Starz is ready to premiere an all-new TV series, Gaslit, which will focus on lesser-known events from the infamous Watergate scandal. At the center of the series will be Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), who was one of the key figures in getting the story of Watergate out but was largely left out in the retelling of the story.

Drawing from the literal meaning of the word "Gaslight," the limited series will shed light on the terrified but determined Martha, who was convinced by the Nixon government and society that she was simply paranoid when she tried to speak out against the scam. The premise and the story are just as relevant in present-day society as it was half a century back.

Gaslit will premiere on Starz on April 24, 2022, with its first episode at 8.00 pm ET.

Gaslit season 1, episode 1: What is it about?

Gaslit is a true story based on one of the biggest scandals in the history of America. The impact of the Watergate scandal was enough to bring down the Nixon government. The scandal included a series of burglaries of the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in the Watergate Complex, ordered by Nixon himself.

While Martha is one of the forgotten names in the history of this scandal, she was the main character. When she tried to speak out, she was attacked, captured, and drugged. Martha was the wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), who was Nixon's attorney general. John played a big role in betraying his wife and protecting Nixon.

The first episode, titled Will, deals with the introduction of the conspiracy in Nixon's government. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Martha Mitchell struggles to balance the demands of a reelection campaign with that of her marriage; John Dean's ambition is tested as he finds himself drawn unknowingly into a conspiracy inside Nixon's campaign."

Martha Mitchell's impact is forgotten by most, and that is the reason this series will be crucial in re-establishing historical facts from the era.

The cast of the show includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Aleksandar Filimonović, Allison Tolman, Chris Messina, and Patton Oswalt, alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

When will the first episode of Gaslit air?

The political thriller will premiere on April 24, 2022, on the Starz channel and website at 8.00 pm ET. It will drop on the streaming service at 12.20 pm ET and will continue to air new episodes every Sunday.

