3 upcoming biopics of 2022

Solid biopics are often a delight amongst audiences — witnessing an actor morph into a person or celebrity we recognize is a celebrated genre. People enjoy them because they discover the tales of people they have respected, cherished, or maybe even doubted.

For anyone who enjoyed the previously released Bohemian Rhapsody, House of Gucci, and King Richard, they will undoubtedly be equally enthusiastic about these forthcoming biopic blockbusters.

Cinema buffs are set to go on a great journey this year, with Austin Butler taking on the role of Elvis Presley and Naomi Ackie of Whitney Houston's. Mark Wahlberg has also joined Stuart Long's biography, which will be released in April, proving that biopics are not all about rockstars and pop singers.

Much-anticipated biopics releasing in 2022

1) Elvis

The blockbuster biography titled Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler playing Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks portraying his long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker. So far, only a short trailer has been released on social media, with a glimpse of Elvis' signature attitude and melodic hooks.

The film is scheduled to reach theaters by June 24, 2022, as confirmed by the filmmaker after months of speculation. Baz Luhrmann is an Australian movie director who is renowned for films like The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!. The trailer was enough to get fans pumped up for the upcoming superhit.

2) Father Stu

Finally, this Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Hollywood will release Father Stu, a spiritual reconciliation film in Long's biography. It features Mark Wahlberg, who is a fervent Catholic, as Long, and Mel Gibson, who is Catholic too. Mark Wahlberg told Variety in an interview,

"Father Stu's journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works."

The biopic depicts Stuart Long's life incidents that eventually led to the failure of his boxing career and his life as a priest. The film's cast also includes Mel Gibson, Jackie Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz.

Stuart Long's blossoming boxing career came to an abrupt end in 1986 when he needed a rehabilitative operation after sustaining a shattering punch to the jaw. Due to this failure, he resorted to pursuing an acting career, and later on was forced to work as a bouncer at Los Angeles clubs to make ends meet.

In 1998, after a horrific accident, Long, who had never identified himself as religious, claimed he had a vision of God and chose to become a priest. The former boxer passed on in 2014 after being diagnosed with a grave illness.

3) I Wanna Dance with Somebody

The Whitney Houston biography film, featuring Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie, is already generating a lot of hype. I Wanna Dance with Somebody, charting the artist's ascent to celebrity status, is set to hit theaters during the Christmas season, on December 23, 2022. Reportedly, the film will incorporate Whitney's countless cherished tracks, utilizing her actual voice instead of Naomi's.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, the film's director Stella Meghie stated,

"We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston."

She added,

"Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."

Bobby Brown will be played by Ashton Sanders alongside Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, and Tamara, who will also play roles in the biopic.

Even if biopics aren't the most important gemstone in Hollywood's collection of treasures, they are unquestionably strong competitors. Dramatizations of famous figures' life narratives are just as popular as any other movie genre.

These intriguing biopics are set to hit theaters soon, and audiences are looking forward to the excitement and glitz these films will add to the industry.

