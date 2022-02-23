Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis reteam for a comic book movie, 28 years after Forest Gump

The fan of Tom Hanks and Comic Books are in luck because the creative team behind Forest Gump is reuniting to bring one of the most celebrated comics ever to the big screen.

According to Deadline, the Hollywood star is in talks to reunite with Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth after 28 years. The movie is currently being shopped at various studios and streamers.

The film is centered in one room, and focuses on the people who inhabit it over years and years.



No, Tom Hanks isn't the latest star to join the MCU or the DCEU. Instead, the trio is in talks to adapt Richard Mcguire's classic 6-page comic strip Here, first published in Raw Volume 2 in 1989.

All three of them previously won the Academy Award for their work in Forest Gump, so the audience can expect something special.

Tom Hanks' role is still unclear

"Here" is a graphic novel set in a single room that tells the story of its residents from the past to the distant future. It doesn't have a single lead character, so we are still unsure what role Tom Hanks will play in the movie.

But "Here" is a wonderful and poignant tale of human emotions, and that's exactly where he thrives. Robert Zemeckis has delivered timeless classics in the past like The Back to the Future trilogy and Cast Away.

Screenwriter Eric Roth's recent dance card includes gems like Dune, and A Star is Born. So it's safe to say that they have something interesting planned.

A Panel From "Here." Illustration by Richard McGuire

The graphic novel "Here" was a breakthrough in visual storytelling that went deeper than most comics. The series of events in the story takes place over a range of 137 cited years and follows the family drama through with an entirely new perspective.

The New York Times compared the comic to a scientific invention and said, "Mcguire introduces a third dimension to the flat page."

But this won't be the first time that Mr. Hanks will star in a Comic Book Movie. In the past, he has starred in the prestigious adaptation of Road to Perdition by director Sam Mendes, where he played an assassin in the movie and portrayed the father of Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin.

