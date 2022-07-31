What time will Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 episode 8 (finale) air on Starz? Plot details and more explored

Starz's period drama Becoming Elizabeth is all set to conclude its first season with a big finale. The series chronicled the political and religious turmoil of the 16th century after Henry VIII's death and the early years of Queen Elizabeth I, as an orphaned teenager.

The eighth and final episode of Season 1 is set to air on Starz on August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT, and will feature Elizabeth's rise to the throne of England as the first female monarch. Starring Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth Tudor, the series was created by British playwright Anya Reiss and produced by Lisa Osborne.

Also starring in Becoming Elizabeth are Romola Garai as Mary Tudor, Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey, Jamie Parker as John Dudley, John Heffernan as Edward Seymour, and Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 Episode 8: When to watch, plot, and more

With seven episodes in, Becoming Elizabeth has attracted the attention of history buffs and period drama enthusiasts alike. The show features religious conflicts between Catholics and Protestants in the Elizabethan era while following Queen Elizabeth I's journey from being an orphaned teenager to the first woman on the throne.

The final episode of the season, titled To Death We Must Stoop, will debut on Starz on August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. Viewers can also catch the episode on the Starz app at midnight if they have a subscription for it.

What to expect from Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 Episode 8 (finale)?

The official synopsis for the final episode of the season, titled To Death We Must Stoop, hints at an intriguing finale for the debut season of the Starz period drama. Following the previous episode, Elizabeth and Mary will be reunited owing to their brother's sickness.

Edward VI made an enemy out of the Catholics and is now distraught that his Protestant legacy will most likely die with him as his sister Mary, a devout Catholic, is being considered the next ruler.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who has been watching the court break old loyalties and form new alliances, is approached with the proposition of being the first woman on the throne instead of her sister.

Being an origin story, Becoming Elizabeth has fulfilled its titular purpose by showing the rise of Elizabeth to England's throne. In the event that there is no second season, the first season will still be a worthwhile journey for viewers. So, don't forget to tune in to the finale of Season 1, which could be the series finale for the Elizabethan drama.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 1: Story so far

The Starz original series opened with the death of Henry VIII and his son, Edward VI, being proclaimed the kind of England. Edward was supported by his uncle and Lord Protector, Edward Seymour, and Henry's widow, Catherine Parr, married Thomas Seymour.

14-year-old Elizabeth went on to live with Catherine and Thomas and ended up developing a passionate romance with him. Meanwhile, the court of England was beginning to see the rise of a religious conflict between Catholics and Protestants, which only escalated further.

When Catherine died after childbirth, Thomas began pining after Elizabeth to marry him, who enforced the condition that he would have to obtain Edward Seymour's permission. The latter refused and Thomas was eventually beheaded for attempting to kidnap the king.

John Dudley and his sons, who worked for Edward Seymour, ended up disobeying him, and John seized power as the new Lord Protector. He proved to be brutal and cunning in his new role.

Mary and Elizabeth were presented with Protestant marriage propositions, and King Edward VI began to show signs of illness.

Catch the season finale of Becoming Elizabeth on Starz on August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT.

