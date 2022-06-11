5 Best period dramas like Starz's Becoming Elizabeth

Starz is set to release Becoming Elizabeth on June 12, 2022. The show is a period drama which follows Princess Elizabeth Tudor on her journey to the throne, as she becomes the last monarch from the house of Tudors.

Period dramas have taken over pop culture and viewership traits over the last few years. Rising demand for such shows has brought forth a slew of historical dramas that explore the past and immerse their audience in the royal luxury of a bygone era, as well as the complex politics that came with it.

Here we take a look at some other period dramas, similar to Becoming Elizabeth.

From The Crown to Bridgerton: A list of the top 5 period dramas you cannot miss

1) The Crown

The Crown by Netflix (Image via Netflix)

The Crown is a historical drama that follows the personal and political life of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of England. While there are occasional inaccuracies in the show's depiction of the truth, it is mostly inspired by true incidents and delivers an enjoyable watch through the four seasons released so far.

The greater-than-life character of Queen Elizabeth II is given a much more human nature and made relatable, as she takes on the mantle of the monarch along with the responsibilities it bears.

The Crown was released in 2016 and has aired four seasons so far, with the last one in 2020. A fifth season is set to be released on Netflix in November, 2022.

2) Victoria

Victoria by Masterpiece (Image via PBS)

The British series, Victoria, follows the early life of Queen Victoria of England during the 1830s and 1850s. The story covers her accension to the throne at the age of 18, to take on the responsibilities of the state. The show also portrays how she falls in love with Prince Albert of Germany, and eventually marries him.

The series further delves into the queen's life and takes a closer look at how she juggled her duties towards the state and her family, while overcoming the hurdles she faced during her monarchy. Victoria offers viewers a comprehensive view of the life of Queen Victoria of England throughout the three seasons that it has aired since its release in 2016.

3) Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey by Carnival Productions (Image via ITV)

When discussing period dramas, one can scarcely miss out on a mention of Downton Abbey. The series revolves around the Crawley family residing in Downtown Abbey, England, in 1900s. In the story, following the death of their heirs in the sinking of the Titanic, the devastated family needs to come to terms with the next heir in line, James Crawley.

What makes the show interesting is how the Crawleys have to navigate British high-society, while also handling problems as ordinary as a layman's. Downton Abbey received critical acclaim for all its six seasons, that aired from 2010 to 2015. Since then, the series has even gone on to get two of its own feature films as sequels.

4) Starz's adaptation of Philippa Gregory's books

In recent years, Starz has adapted Philippa Gregory's works, titled The Plantagenet and Tudor Novels, into three series, namely The White Queen (2013), The White Princess (2017), and The Spanish Princess (2019). The shows revolve around the conflict between the two families of York and Lancaster over the War of the Roses, as they fight for the throne of England.

The White Queen protrays the War of the Roses, while the The White Princess follows with the story of the war subsiding in order to unify the two different houses. The Spanish Princess brings in Catherine of Argon as the Queen of England and wife to King Henry VIII. All these titles are critically acclaimed period dramas with elaborate premises and glimpses into the life of royalty.

5) Bridgerton

Bridgerton by Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's own period romance drama, called Bridgerton, took the audience by storm in 2020. The series follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they navigate the British aristrocratic community to find themselves love and suitors.

Bridgerton has released two seasons till date, and is already in preparation for a third and fourth one. Packed with a healthy dose of opulence and luxury, the series has all the right ingredients for a perfect period drama.

Which of these period dramas have you watched? Let us know in the comments below!

