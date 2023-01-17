The Mandalorian season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Fans of The Mandalorian can rejoice as the much-awaited series is set to return after three years. Disney+ and Lucasfilms finally released a trailer for season 3, and it exceeds every expectation fans had for the prominent live-action Star Wars spinoff.

The beautifully intense trailer sees Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and his enviable travel partner Grogu try to restore the bounty hunter's honor. The duo is heading to Mandalore this time, which could be their most dangerous journey yet. The trailer also revealed recurring characters, familiar settings, and a returning villain in the form of Moff Gideon.

Here is a detailed breakdown of The Mandalorian season 3 trailer.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer breakdown - Three key things we got to know

1) A dangerous quest for redemption

Din Djarin's tale has been fascinating due to his choices over the past two seasons. The third season will see the protagonist atone for (spoiler alert) the sin that led to his banishment from the clan: removing his helm during a pivotal scene in Season 2.

Season 3's trailer shows Djarin and Grogu back in action. The bounty hunter explains the ways of the Mandalorians to the little one pair. We later see that they fly to Mandalore in the Razor Crest. Of course, no trailer of The Mandalorian is complete without Din Djarin saying, "This is the way."

2) Many familiar faces

The trailer also features many recurring characters who will surely get fans of the show very excited. Omid Abtahi reprises his role as Pershing, who played a crucial role in season 1, in one cutscene on an odd-looking planet. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is also back to the show as the New Republic equivalent of the galactic highway patrol.

As indicated by Giancarlo Esposito before, his Moff Gideon will also have a pivotal role to play. Esposito previously said:

"You're going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon -- I've got to be honest with you! But, you know, you're going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon,...You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will."

3) Return of the Jedi...again?

In a more confusing sequence of this trailer, we see four Jedi standing with their lightsabers on after Peli Motto says the classic line, "May the force be with you." We now see more Jedi in this trailer than we have seen in the entire series, and it's quite unexplainable.

Is this scene a flashback? Is there some huge character introduction? This mystery is quite exciting and enthralling.

Moreover, the trailer indicated that the Mandalorian family would get together in this new season.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

