Luke Skywalker accidentally destroyed one of most the important science's in Star Wars history

Luke Skywalker's victory over Emperor Palpatine in the original Star Wars trilogy was a victory for the Rebellion, and it also marked the end of ancient Jedi science. The roots of Jedi and Sith can be traced back to Je'Daii, an order dedicated to balancing the Force.

This order, which predates the era of the Jedi Order depicted in the prequel trilogy, had a different perspective on the Force, seeing no distinction between the Light and Dark sides, as any imbalance would lead to destruction.

This order practiced a form of Force-science that allowed them to alter living creatures genetically, a practice that Palpatine later used to create new life, such as Snoke. When Luke Skywalker defeated Palpatine, this ancient science was lost forever, and its significance in the Star Wars universe may never be fully understood.

Luke Skywalker: The accidental destroyer of ancient Jedi science

Genetic manipulation: A lost Jedi science

Palpatine was the only Force-user in the modern era who was capable of practicing this art (Image via Lucasfilm)

Je'Daii lived in a world with two moons, one light, and one dark; if these were out of balance, their world would be destroyed. This lesson was taken to heart, influencing both the modern Jedi and Sith orders, including a particular practice that only Palpatine seemed to remember.

Je'Daii practiced a form of Force-science that allowed them to alter living creatures genetically for the good of the Force. This was seen in the comic book Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi - Force Storm #2, where the Je'Daii used a Rancor-Dragon, a creature they created, to explore a chasm that was interfering with their senses.

The Force guided Je'Daii in their experiments, and their genetic alterations were only made with their blessing. However, Palpatine's practices were vastly different, as he used the Dark Side of the Force to create unnatural life forms, such as Snoke. Despite this corruption of ancient science, Palpatine was the only Force-user in the modern era who remembered or was capable of practicing this art.

The loss of genetic manipulation

The defeat of the evil Emperor was a victory for the Rebellion (Image via Lucasfilm)

When Luke Skywalker defeated Emperor Palpatine, he effectively destroyed the last trace of this ancient Jedi science. The knowledge and practice of genetic manipulation, corrupted or not, was lost forever, as there was no one else in the Star Wars universe who remembered or recognized it.

The defeat of the evil Emperor was a victory for the Rebellion and a turning point in the Star Wars universe. But it also marked the end of a unique and essential aspect of Jedi history.

Final thoughts

Luke Skywalker, the legendary Jedi Knight who brought an end to the reign of the Emperor and restored peace to the galaxy (Image via Lucasfilm)

Luke Skywalker's defeat of Emperor Palpatine was a monumental turning point in the Star Wars saga, signaling the triumph of good over evil and the end of tyrannical rule. Despite this significant victory, it also marked the loss of a rich and ancient Jedi tradition.

The Jedi's lost art of Je'Daii, which encompasses advanced techniques such as genetic manipulation, was a crucial aspect of their history and culture. The death of Palpatine, the last known practitioner of these techniques, left this knowledge forever lost in time.

The sacrifice of this rich Jedi history serves as a reminder of the cost of war and the impact it can have on even the most sacred of traditions. Although defeating the Emperor was a necessary step in securing peace, it also marked the end of a fascinating chapter in the Jedi's history.

