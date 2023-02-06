How to get Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for free with an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU?

At CES 2023, AMD introduced a bunch of CPUs in the Ryzen 7000 lineup to increase the number of offerings and make Zen 4 accessible to even more gamers. The chips now start from around $230.

Thus, more gamers are getting into the new AM5 lineup to optimize the higher IPCs and faster DDR5 memory promised with the processors by the company. If this is not enough, AMD has declared that it will give away a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with its CPUs for the next couple of months.

The upcoming title is a direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game will continue Cal and BD-1's journey. EA has priced the title at $70, which is typical for any video game in 2023.

A guide to getting Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for free with the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Okami Games @Okami13_



Backtracking was a major complaint from the first game so this is great news.



gamesradar.com/star-wars-jedi… Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed to have fast travel, as well as rideable mounts.Backtracking was a major complaint from the first game so this is great news. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed to have fast travel, as well as rideable mounts.Backtracking was a major complaint from the first game so this is great news.gamesradar.com/star-wars-jedi… https://t.co/wg6I4Z1hy8

Gamers need to follow a few rules to get a free copy of the upcoming Star Wars game with their next Ryzen 7000 CPU upgrade.

All Ryzen CPUs, starting with the Ryzen 5 7600 non-X, can run the game with ease when paired with a decent GPU. Thus, system requirements are not the primary concern.

The promotion will continue until April 1. Purchases made till this date are eligible for the free copy. According to recent news, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not launch until April 28.

CPUs eligible for the free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Gamers who buy one of the following CPUs can get a free copy of the game:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 7900 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Thus, all Ryzen 7000 CPUs are eligible for the promotion.

AMD only gives away the game when a Ryzen 7000 CPU is purchased through a few select sources. Gamers must be on the lookout to ensure they purchase from one of the participating retailers.

Retailers participating in the ongoing promotion

Jamie Moran @JamieMoranUK Star Wars Jedi Survivor is around a month and a half away.



If you haven’t yet, there’s enough time to play Jedi Fallen Order!



Easily My Game of the Year 2019



It’s also in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & EA Play Star Wars Jedi Survivor is around a month and a half away.If you haven’t yet, there’s enough time to play Jedi Fallen Order!Easily My Game of the Year 2019It’s also in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & EA Play https://t.co/sKI118AylS

Gamers can head to these vendors in the United States and Canada:

United States

Amazon Antonline AVADirect Custom Computers CLX Gaming Cyberpower Digital Storm EK Fluid Gaming iBuyPOwer Micro Center Newegg Velocity Micro Xidax Xotic PC

Canada

Best Buy CA Canada Computers Memory Express Newegg

The offer is also available across multiple regions in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. All the participating retailers for these zones are listed on AMD's official website.

How to claim Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order after purchasing a Ryzen 7000 CPU?

Star Wars Holocron @sw_holocron What a time to be a Star Wars fan



• Now - March 29: The Bad Batch Season 2

• March 1 - April 19: The Mandalorian Season 3

• April 7 - April 10: Star Wars Celebration

• April 28: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

• May 4: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 What a time to be a Star Wars fan • Now - March 29: The Bad Batch Season 2• March 1 - April 19: The Mandalorian Season 3• April 7 - April 10: Star Wars Celebration• April 28: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor• May 4: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 https://t.co/1k08cvyqxg

Gamers can follow these steps to redeem a copy of the game:

Head over to the website of a participating retailer. The promotion might not be available for in-store stock, so ordering online is better. Double-check to ensure the retailer is among the list given above. Purchase any Ryzen 7000 CPU marked Eligible for Promotion. Multiple retailers only allow back orders of some Ryzen 7000 CPUs because of low supply. The game cannot be claimed unless the CPU is installed on the system, which may take longer in these cases. Once a user purchases one of the CPUs listed above, they will get a unique code that can be used to claim the game. Install the new Ryzen 7000 CPU in the gaming rig. Head over to the AMD Rewards portal on their website with the same. Log in or create an account. AMD will ask users to download and verify whether the system is running one of the required Ryzen chips. Once it's done, users can redeem their code for a free game copy.

The ongoing offer effectively brings down the price of the Ryzen 7000 chips by an additional $70. Thus, the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600 will be available for just $160, which improves its value proposition by a ton.

Thus, the deal is a fantastic choice for gamers looking to jump into the upcoming single-player Star Wars journey.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes