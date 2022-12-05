Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date and system requirements leaked days before Game Awards 2022

After the surprising success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, developer Respawn has announced that they are working on a successor titled 'Survivor'. Not much is known about the upcoming entry - until now. Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) accidentally revealed information about the 2023 action-adventure game on its Steam storefront.

The upcoming title has now been confirmed to appear at the Game Awards 2022, which lends credibility to the leaked details. These include story details, system requirements, and even a release date of March 16, 2023. While the page has now been scrubbed off of all the details, the internet has done its part in preserving the tidbits. Here's a complete rundown of what Jedi Survivor is about.

EA accidentally sheds new light on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn @Respawn Five years have passed and the grasp of the Empire only grows stronger. Cal Kestis must fight to survive in #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023 Five years have passed and the grasp of the Empire only grows stronger. Cal Kestis must fight to survive in #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023 https://t.co/cbJRPnL7Nj

A ton of information was unintentionally made public. The story takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, as the protagonist, Cal faces off against the Empire. With the galaxy seemingly being overshadowed by a new threat, the Jedi Knight must step forth and take matters into his own hands. It's not just himself in danger, but his friends and the galaxy at large.

The gameplay will be similar to what's come before, with a focus on cinematic flair. Players will be able to try out new melee moves while Force abilities will be introduced. Of course, this also means a new slew of baddies to take down, including challenging bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, exploration is a crucial element. There are both old and new planets to discover, each of which will be packed with different areas and challenges. Cal's own abilities will also help him progress through the worlds, be it in combat or traversal. This time around, it appears the maps might be bigger with more corners to find rewards in.

Aside from the standard edition, there is also a Deluxe Edition. It features the following content:

The “Galactic Hero” Cosmetic Pack: “Scoundrel” Cosmetic, “Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic, and “DL-44” Blaster Set

The “New Hero” Cosmetic Pack includes: “Rebel Hero” Cosmetic, “BD-Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic, and “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber Set

The Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack, featuring: “Hermit” Cosmetic, “Hermit” Lightsaber Set, and “Combustion” Blaster Set

The first two packs will be inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope. Those looking to pre-purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will receive pre-order bonuses, which include the “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack.

Looking at the pre-order perks, it is clear that Blasters are now a usable weapon in the game. The previous game was entirely melee-focused with lightsaber combat. So to see the long-range laser pistols here is exciting as this would open up a whole slew of combat possibilities.

Finally, we arrive at the leaked system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | Nvidia GeForce RTX2070 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space

The requirements are a tad heavy, especially when looking at the massive 130 GB file size. However, the game is still some time away from being released. As mentioned before, these details are no longer available to view on Steam. Are you looking forward to more details being shared at The Game Awards 2022? The game will be arriving on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes