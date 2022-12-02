Is The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition worth buying at full price?

The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition is the premium option for the survival horror game released earlier today (December 2). Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the title aims to provide a vintage experience of atmospheric shooters to all those who love horror games.

It's typical to see games being released with different editions recently. Usually, one of them tends to be the basic experience and provides the base game at an affordable price. Other editions tend to be the costlier options, which usually cost extra. However, they come with many more items along with the base game and tend to cost less than when bought alone.

The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition does the same in terms of what the bundle offers. But since it costs more to acquire, a big question arises - is it worth it? The question becomes even more prevalent at launch since there won't be a discount available for the buyers.

The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition will be a good pick for those who want to go all in on the new IP

Krafton, the game's publisher, has followed a streamlined pricing model for The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition. The base version of the game will cost a buyer $59.99 on PC, while it goes up by $10 on the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $20 more than the Standard Edition, irrespective of which platform or digital store the buyer uses. In exchange, players will get the following content:

The base game.

The Season Pass.

The worthiness of The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition depends entirely on what kind of experience a player is seeking. If they only want the base game experience, spending more on the Digital Deluxe Edition will not be worth it.

However, getting the premium version makes much more sense than buying the base game and the Season Pass individually. The Season Pass will cost a buyer $29.99 when bought separately from the base game. By acquiring the Digital Deluxe Edition, a gamer will save $10 while getting the same experience.

Here's what a buyer will get from the Season Pass:

An outer way skin collection, a customized edition, is available only with the deluxe edition. There are no other ways of obtaining this item in the game.

The Contagion game mode is available only with the season pass. The mode offers a hardcore experience to any gamer as they will find it harder to survive. Any death in it will be permanent, so players will have to start afresh once more.

The Riot bundle will allow players to combat waves of enemies, and they can upgrade their weapons to face new challenges. Players will also be able to forge new weapons as they find ways to survive the nightmare.

A deeper insight into the core story of the game.

It remains to be seen how the devs will execute all the planned content, but it all looks great on paper. Unlike many games, the additional content of The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition offers many more substantial additions. Players can engage in new activities, offering a longer shelf life for the game. Those who want to join the ride for the long run can easily invest in the premium version, even at an extra cost.

