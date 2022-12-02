How to heal in The Callisto Protocol

Healing your character and using everything at your disposal to stay alive is one of the survival horror genre's core gameplay mechanics, and The Callisto Protocol is no stranger to this.

You will be one versus many in the new entry by Striking Distance Studios, which means keeping the protagonist, Jacob Lee’s health topped up at all times is incredibly important.

It goes without saying that when Jacob’s health drops to zero, it will be game over for you. A device implanted at the back of Jacob’s neck, called a Core Device, shows his current HP and how much damage he has taken.

When his HP is low the device will blink red which is when you will need to take some time out to heal him so that you can progress with the game without getting killed and start all over again from the last checkpoint.

Healing Jacob in The Callisto Protocol

To increase your odds of survival in The Callisto Protocol you will be required to heal Jacob whenever he is close to dying. To be able to heal him, you will be required to:

Get your hands on a Health Injector which you can loot by interacting with the wall-mounted boxes. These can also be obtained as a drop, so one of the best ways of collecting these will be to go around killing enemies as you explore the various parts of the ship.

Once you have gotten your hands on an injection, you will then be able to use it by pressing the Down button of the D-pad of the controller, or the button that is assigned to it on the keyboard. Upon doing so, Jacob will automatically inject himself with a vial, which will then fill up his health gauge.

Apart from using the shortcut key to use it, you will also be able to use an injector from the inventory. All you will need to do is to open the main menu and make your way to the inventory, select the injector and click on use.

However, health injectors are not something that you will find in abundance in the game. They are not an infinite resource and you will need to use them sparingly to have an easier time in the game.

One of the best ways to limit your use of the injector in the Callisto Protocol will be to dodge and evade enemy attack to minimize the damage that Jacob takes. Planning ahead is one of the best strategies you can employ, which will help you survive longer in the game.

It’s important to note here that it’s best to use the injector when you have some breathing room in The Calisto Protocol. This is because you will be animation locked for four seconds when using a vial, and Jacob will be quite vulnerable during this time.

Hence, it’s best to heal him when the coast is clear or when he is hidden from the enemy in The Callisto Protocol.

