The Callisto Protocol: Release date, PC system requirements, editions, and more

The Callisto Protocol, which takes place in a prison colony in the year 2320, aspires to be a sinister and terrifying addition to the PUBG world. Although it is set in the same universe as the popular battle royale game, its gameplay is quite different. Striking Distance, a subsidiary of PUBG's parent company Krafton, is the development team working on The Callisto Protocol.

A unique science fiction/horror experience will be presented in the gameplay and narrative of The Callisto Protocol. Ever since the debut of its trailer, The Callisto Protocol has generated a lot of hype and excitement amongst fans of the horror game genre. The Callisto Protocol is currently scheduled for release on December 2, 2022.

The Callisto Protocol story, platforms, editions, and PC system requirements

The Callisto Protocol marks a comeback to the survival horror genre for Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the Dead Space series. The upcoming title is a sci-fi horror game created by his new company, Striking Distance Studios, which unabashedly showcases its similarities to Dead Space. However, it aims to be even more frightening and atmospheric.

Callisto, Jupiter's second-largest moon, serves as the setting for the survival horror game. More precisely, it takes place in the year 2320 at the Black Iron prison on Callisto, where the main character Jacob Lee is imprisoned as mutated beings begin to take over and kill other prisoners.

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game blended seamlessly with combat elements. Players will be able to experiment and choose the appropriate weapon for the job depending on the situation, thanks to a combination of close-quarters melee gameplay as well as ranged weapons.

Players won't be able to indiscriminately fire away while attempting to survive since, like in most survival horror games, ammunition is somewhat scarce. As expected, the destruction of limbs is possible with strong weaponry, which helps slow down advancing adversaries.

Jacob will battle a wide range of enemy types, ranging from robotic jail guards to grotesquely deformed humans. Players may need to be creative and use innovative thinking to avoid being overpowered or cornered in straightforward combat with weapons.

The developers' focus is to generate an uncomfortable environment that provides gamers with difficult struggles at each and every stage of the game. It won't be easy to kill the deformed monsters, as depicted in the trailers, even with shotguns, melee weapons, and the gravity-altering GRP device.

Pre-orders, platforms, and editions

As is usually the case, players who pre-order the game will receive additional rewards. A unique costume for Jacob Lee, two weapon designs, and a PlayStation-exclusive DLC pack called the Contraband Pack are included with the game's Day One Edition.

All of the above-mentioned rewards, the Season Pass, and PlayStation owners receiving the DLC 48 hours early are included in the game's Digital Deluxe Edition. A Jacob Statue, a steelbook case, a comic book, and two collectable pins will also be included in the Collector's Edition. The game will be available on the PS4 and Xbox One, but it is primarily for PC and new-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

PC System requirements

The upcoming game's minimum and recommended requirements are listed below:

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 Cores

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Athlon 5350 (6 Available Cores)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror game featuring many terrible monsters, a dark ambience, and an intense sound design that is bound to provide horror game fans with an authentic experience with plenty of jump scares and terrifying situations.

